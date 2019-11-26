FanVestor™ and HSBC Partner to Bring New Brand Investment Opportunities to a Global Fanbase

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, FanVestor™ announced its partnership with HSBC.

FanVestor™ is the next generation Fan engagement ecosystem. Enabling crowdsourced fundraising for sports, entertainment, and media industries, FanVestor™ is an efficient onramp to US regulated (Reg CF, A+, D, and S)/public (S-1) offerings. Combined with virtual and physical perks and tiered levels of rewards, FanVestor™ creates new monetization models for project capitalization and liquidity. Initially focused on four verticals: music, tv/film, sports, and esports, the platform will soon be expanding to fashion and art. FanVestor™ supports markets where Fan engagement is key to their success. Brands can now create and offer investment and ownership opportunities directly to their Fanbase. The FanVestor™ platform provides Fans the ability to participate in the success of their favorite Brands, thus increasing both Fan loyalty and engagement. The simple to use fintech FanVestor™ platform utilizes the latest Big Data, Blockchain, machine learning, and communication technologies.

Traditional capital markets, like Nasdaq and NYSE, have long provided companies with capital for projects and liquidity for investors. FanVestor™ will emulate the best qualities of capital markets while providing new routes for accessing the potential value in underserved markets. Currently there is over $1T dollars of locked illiquid value stored in the sports and entertainment markets. With our technology we can allow for Fans, at all economic levels, to become a part of an icon's financial success.

HSBC will provide global treasury management and custody services of new projects and issuance launched on the FanVestor™ platform. "HSBC is excited to have FanVestor™ as a new client utilizing our strong global platform of financial services," said Michael Ynion, Senior Vice President of Corporate Banking, HSBC USA. "FanVestor's unique offering is a great fit for HSBC, and we look forward to supporting its future success as its strategic banking partner."

"FanVestor™ is a commercially viable and institutionally credible fin-tech innovative ecosystem, and we are excited to have a strong global partner as HSBC, supporting our innovative technology and offering investment opportunities to the global Fanbase community," stated Founder and CEO, Michael Golomb. "It allows our team to focus on building out our global ecosystem, where Fans have greater engagement with the Brands they love while utilizing new fully SEC-compliant financial instruments of investing in cross-border and fractional ownership opportunities – democratizing the traditional capital markets model."

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of the HSBC Group, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 65 countries and territories in our geographical regions: Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and Middle East and North Africa. With assets of US$2,751bn at 30 June 2019, HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and financial services organisations.

