Fanvestor™ Pledges Alternative Financing for Music Industry at Family Tree Entertainment's 9th Annual Pre-Grammy Manager's Brunch and Paul Oakenfold's Late-Night After Grammy Party

Moderated by Family Tree Entertainment 's Executive Vice President and PGMB Producer April Q. Russell, the 2020 Brunch Honoree's were Jeff Robinson (Alicia Keys, H.E.R.) who received the "Manager Achievement Award;" Justin Lamotte (Ari Lennox, Ro James) who received the "Chris Lightly Award;" and Carrie Lyn Taylor (Anderson .Paak) who received the "Breaking Glass Ceilings Award."

Golomb pledged to support the work of so many talented managers and artists in the room by offering alternative financing with the FanVestor patented web and ISO app available to download now.

"Our FanVestor platform is the alternative financing source for the music and entertainment industry. Brands would be able to create fully SEC compliant financial products, virtual and physical/unique experiences on our patented FanVestor platform. FanVestor gives music artists, athletes, teams, venues, and TV/film studios, a new source of financing for their creative projects." – Michael Golomb, Founder and CEO of FanVestor

Michael Golomb's vision goes even further driven by his passion to help other people access opportunities that are currently out of reach, include them in more opportunities to build wealth, and teach them to invest with HEART to succeed.

"My vision will always be to improve communication between all managers and provide real career advancement platforms for both managers and artists. FanVestor is the next step in the evolution between entertainers and their fans. The opportunity to create a deeper bond between the fans and our clients by allowing them to be in business together is exciting for me and the team at Family Tree. We look forward to working with Michael and the rest of the FanVestor team." -- Michael "Blue" Williams, Founder and CEO of Family Tree Entertainment

Confirmed Guests at the 9th Annual Grammys Brunch Included:

Safaree, Marques Houston, Chris Stokes, H.E.R, Melyssa Ford, Mona Scott Young, Maino, Regina King, Killer Mike, Big Boi, Miss Diddy LA, DC Young Fly, Michael Blackson, Golden Brooks, Monte Lipman, Avery Lipman, Nick Cannon, Paul Rosenburg, Jeff Robinson, Chris Jordan, Tina Davis, Dana Sims, April Q. Russell, Duquan Brown & Many More.

As the Technology Sponsor at Paul Oakenfold's/Faster Kill Pussycat Late-Night After Grammy Party on Sunday, January 26, 2020, the FanVestor team met with top entertainment executives and talent to offer the unique alternative financing and show artists a new way to establish a deeper relationship with their fans using FanVestor.

"We are at a unique moment in history to dramatically change the way music, sports, film and television projects are funded by using the simple to use fintech FanVestor platform, the first of its kind fan-driven crowdsourced fundraising and engagement platform," said Golomb.

The Faster Kill Pussycat Late-Night After Grammy Party was held at the private residence of the CEO of Absolut Elyx and hosted by legendary DJ Paul Oakenfold. The elaborate party setting attracted Diplo and many A-list celebrities, including Sophia Bush, Nick Simmons, Chuck Liddell, Macy Kate, Julz Tocker, Kandee Johnson, Vassy, Debbi James, Kedar Massenburg, "Blue" Williams, April Q. Russell, Duquan Brown, and Garry Richards (Destructo).

About FanVestor:

FanVestor is a commercially viable and institutionally credible fin-tech innovative ecosystem, which expands monetization through fan engagement and increased brand loyalty/ brand value by providing alternative financing source, capitalization, and liquidity for high-value projects through a fan-supported economic ecosystem decentralized marketplace. For more information, visit FanVestor.

