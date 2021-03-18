FAO Schwarz Announces Partnership With Prénatal Retail Group To Open First-Ever Flagship Store In Italy

The agreement includes a flagship store in a historic landmark right in the heart of Milan and brings the magic of the FAO website to Italy. The FAO Schwarz store will occupy over 6,000 square feet of space and feature the full FAO Schwarz collection of toys and one-of-a-kind experiences. The new location, set to open Q4 2021, will be inspired by the New York FAO Schwarz flagship store at 30 Rockefeller Plaza with its unique brand of theater and experiential retail.

"We couldn't be more pleased to partner with Prénatal Retail Group to introduce the FAO Schwarz brand into Italy. Their retail knowhow and knowledge of the European market and our expertise on instore and online experiences make this a great match. We look forward to offering customers in Italy the same level of engagement that we have in New York while also surprising them with some new experiences and brands unique to the Milan store." - Jan-Eric Kloth, President Retail, International Wholesale and Corporate Strategy at ThreeSixty Group.

Signature toys and interactive experiences will further cement FAO Schwarz as a place of imagination and discovery while staying true to key elements of the brand, including the famous clock tower and the popular dance-on grand piano. The new, like the original New York location, will feature in-store product demonstrations that instill the wonderment, theater, and "play" for which FAO is known.

"Our partnership with ThreeSixty Group further cements Prénatal Retail Group's leadership and agility in the European retail toy market. It also highlights our skill in developing valuable retail networks and reinforces our relationship with suppliers. We look forward to welcoming FAO SCHWARZ into our brand portfolio and to sharing with customers exclusive experiences and a brand with over 160 years of history." -Amedeo Giustini, CEO Prénatal Retail Group.

FAO Schwarz has long-been a destination of discovery, beginning with FAO Schwarz-branded toys and extending to products from well-loved toy brands from around the world. In 2020, FAO Schwarz brought the magic of the in-store experience online, providing consumers with access to the full array of toys, unique video demonstrations, remote shopping, and virtual workshops. ThreeSixty Group and Prénatal Retail Group are jointly working with third-party brands to introduce even more exciting experiences for customers than ever before and look forward to revealing additional details about this one-of-a-kind partnership in the coming months.

About FAO Schwarz:

FAO Schwarz is one of the oldest, most historic, and iconic toy brands in the world. Founded in 1862, Frederick August Otto Schwarz opened FAO Schwarz, a marvelous bountiful emporium full of extraordinary, one-of-a-kind toys from all over the world. As one of the oldest and most iconic toy brands in the world, FAO Schwarz has always been synonymous with quality and innovation, and offering cherished memories for generations of adults and children alike. The fondness associated with FAO Schwarz is wrapped up in the theatre of it all. It's more than just toys. It's the deep nostalgia for play that came to life and was so often larger than it. A visit to FAO Schwarz meant much more than a trip to a toy store and it will again.

About ThreeSixty Group:

ThreeSixty Group was founded in Southern California in 2001 and today has offices across the globe. The company designs, sources, and distributes consumer products across diverse categories under a portfolio of owned and licensed brands. Their portfolio includes more than 20 brands (internally developed, acquired, and licensed) including the iconic FAO Schwarz, Sharper Image, Vornado, and Discovery brands. Their brands and products are sold in over 90,000 retail doors in the U.S. and across the world.

About Prénatal Group:

Prénatal Retail Group (PRG) - Italian Retailer among the international leaders in the market of Toys and Child care - operates in 8 European countries with 777 stores and 4,858 employees. The Group manages the brands Prénatal, Toys Center, Bimbostore in Italy and Europe and King Jouet in France, Belgium and Switzerland.

Mission of the Group is to facilitate and make life easier for every growing family, inspiring dreams and amazement.

