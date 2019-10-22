FAO Schwarz, The World's Most Famous Toy Store Opens First European Flagships

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, world-famous FAO Schwarz is opening its first flagship toy store in Europe at Selfridges on Oxford Street in London, UK. Following closely behind, on October 29, the second European flagship will open at Arnotts on Henry Street in Dublin, Ireland. This expansion marks the third and fourth flagship stores to open worldwide in less than a year starting with New York in November 2018, and Beijing in May 2019.

"The opening of these flagships and expansion in Europe further exemplifies FAO Schwarz as a global kids lifestyle brand," said Jan-Eric Kloth, COO of ThreeSixty Group, owners of FAO Schwarz. "FAO Schwarz has proven time and again that our in-store experiences are key to creating a memorable visit filled with wonderment and excitement for kids of all ages. We are so excited to bring this larger than life experience that FAO Schwarz has to offer for over 150 years, to Europe."

Both new flagships will include the store's iconic retail experiences including magic shows, baby doll adoptions, build-your-own RC race car, and the world renowned dance-on-piano, among others. Additionally, the stores will feature FAO Schwarz's Clock Tower and Rocket Ship as well as FAO Schweetz, the brand's exclusive candy destination.

FAO Schwarz at Selfridges is over 22,000 square feet, with FAO Schwarz at Arnotts at 6,000 square feet. Both stores will include the widest range of dolls, plush toys, kids' tech, magnets, souvenirs, and automotive toys as well as toys from partner brands such as Playmobil, Lego, Steiff, Bunnies By The Bay, and Schleich. In addition, FAO at Selfridges will feature an exclusive line of toys and two new collections from the brand - Discovery #Mindblown, a learning-focused science and technology collection, and Sharper Image, a design-driven robotics and laser line as well as dance lessons with the maestro on FAO's famous dance-on-piano.

About FAO Schwarz

Founded in 1862, Frederick August Otto Schwarz opened FAO Schwarz, a marvelous bountiful emporium full of extraordinary, one-of-a-kind toys from all over the world. As one of the oldest and most iconic toy brands in the world, FAO Schwarz has always been synonymous with quality and innovation, and offering cherished memories for generations of adults and children alike. The fondness associated with FAO Schwarz is wrapped up in the theatre of it all. It's more than just toys. It's the deep nostalgia for play that came to life and was so often larger than it. A visit to FAO Schwarz means much more than a trip to a toy store, it's an experience of magic and wonderment. Welcome to our world of toys.

