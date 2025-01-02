Fapon Biopharma Introduces FP008 at Biotech Showcase: A Safer and More Effective Immunotherapy for Refractory Cancers

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fapon Biopharma, an innovator in developing therapeutic antibodies and fusion proteins, will present its latest breakthrough immunocytokine, FP008, on Jan 14, 2025, at the Biotech Showcase investor conference, following J.P. Morgan Healthcare Week. This bifunctional anti-PD-1/IL-10M fusion protein is designed to address populations refractory to anti-PD-1 therapies. The presentation will introduce Fapon Biopharma's continued strength and innovation in the development of anticancer drugs.

FP008 is a proprietary and patented drug candidate using Fapon Biopharma's cutting-edge antibody technology. As a first-in-class biologic, FP008 uniquely combines an engineered IL-10 monomer (IL-10M) with an anti-PD-1 antibody, significantly reducing the challenging toxicity associated with wild-type IL-10, while activating IL-10M at the target site. This represents a critical advancement in the field of immuno-oncology. FP008 not only inhibits exhausted CD8+ T cells apoptosis and enhances their functional activity in vitro, but also significantly increases the proportion of CD8+ T cells in tumor microenvironment, exhibiting a potent anti-tumor effect in vivo. Additionally, FP008 has demonstrated excellent druggability and good tolerability in cynomolgus monkeys toxicity studies at doses up to 10 mg/kg, confirming its viability as a candidate drug.

"FP008 represents a significant leap forward in our quest to develop more effective and safer immunotherapies for cancer patients," says Max Wang, Business Development Director at Fapon Biopharma. "By addressing the critical unmet need of PD-1 therapy-resistant tumors, FP008 has the potential to transform treatment paradigms and improve outcomes for patients who have limited options."

Fapon Biopharma plans to submit an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for FP008 to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in early 2025. The company remains committed to developing more effective and accessible therapeutics through consistent innovation and collaboration. Fapon Biopharma aims to present FP008 to a global audience and seek strategic partners to drive its development, ultimately benefiting cancer patients worldwide.

Biotech Showcase Presentation Information

Title: Overview of Fapon Biopharma and IL-10 Antibody Fusion Programs

Summary: This presentation highlights Fapon Biopharma's integrated platforms for innovative biologics development, with a focus on FP008, a novel bifunctional anti-PD-1/IL-10M fusion protein designed to address anti-PD1 refractory/resistance populations. Fapon Biopharma seeks global partners for licensing and co-development opportunities.

Speaker: Max Wang

Date: Tuesday, January 14 2025

Time: 3:45PM

Track: Franciscan B (Ballroom Level)

About Fapon Biopharma

Fapon Biopharma specializes in discovering and developing biologics for treating cancers, autoimmune diseases, and other conditions with unmet medical needs. Leveraging advanced technologies, Fapon has built sophisticated drug discovery platforms, including an antibody discovery platform based on leading mammalian cell display technology, a platform for generating IL-10M fusion proteins, and a platform for developing multispecific antibodies using Fibody and nanobodies. With a differentiated pipeline of leading drug candidates, Fapon has established capabilities across the entire drug development process, from discovery and preclinical research to Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) and early clinical development. Committed to innovation, Fapon strives to deliver safer, more efficacious, affordable, and accessible biologics for everyone.

Website: https://en.faponbiopharma.com

