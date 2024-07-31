CHICAGO, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fapon, a global leading life sciences company, is showcasing its innovative IVD total solutions at ADLM 2024 (formerly the AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo), from July 28 to August 1 in Chicago. Committed to supporting local partners, we deliver customized solutions with advanced innovations and dedicated localization services.

Innovation with cutting-edge R&D capabilities

Fapon Delivers Customized IVD Solutions for the US Market at ADLM 2024

With over two decades of innovation, we have developed our own cutting-edge technology platforms, including antibody discovery, protein expression, cell fermentation, and protein purification and analysis. To further drive innovation in the industry, we have established an R&D center in Boston, focused on molecular diagnostic enzymes and circRNA, and an R&D center in San Francisco for next-generation sequencing (NGS) and AI, aimed at offering innovative diagnostic solutions to the market.

Deep-rooted presence in the US

We have established a deep-rooted presence in the US market through localized strategies that prioritize customer needs and service. With R&D and production facilities set up in the U.S market, with a dedicated team of R&D scientists, sales and technical support experts, Fapon leverages cutting-edge innovations in diagnostic technologies and provides prompt support to local partners backed by a robust supply chain system. Furthermore, our commitment to quality is underscored by ISO 13485 and ISO 9001 certifications, guaranteeing the reliable and consistent delivery of superior products.

Comprehensive and customized IVD total solutions

At Fapon, we are dedicated to delivering a customized experience to our clients. Our offerings include a wide range of high-performance raw materials, reagent services and open-system platforms specifically tailored for your business.

At ADLM, we are showcasing new raw material products, including antigens and antibodies for assays for Alzheimer's Disease (AD), fentanyl and new products for molecular diagnostics. In the sphere of molecular diagnostics, Fapon provides reagent solutions for qPCR/RT-qPCR, isothermal amplification, and NGS library preparation. We focus on enzyme innovation, using tools including AI-based enzyme engineering. In addition, we offer a comprehensive portfolio of high-performance raw materials, such as products for influenza testing, especially for H5N1, and products for cardiac markers to meet the needs of the US market.

In addition, we have expanded our CLIA analyzer platforms with the latest additions: Shine i6000 with a throughput of 600T/H, and Shine i3000 with a throughput of 300T/H. The new additions will expand our offering by providing customers with additional throughput choices. To complement our portfolio of analyzers, we now have launched our cutting-edge and fully automated molecular diagnostic systems Ideal 30 for human diagnostics and Nous 30V for veterinary diagnostics. The new innovative platforms are designed to accelerate product development processes and offer customized options for our valued customers.

Looking ahead to the future, Fapon stands committed to providing innovative IVD solutions and refine our product offering to meet the ever-evolving needs of the US IVD market segment.

About Fapon

Fapon is a global leading life sciences company dedicated to providing integrated solutions and services for diagnostics, biopharma and biotherapy. Integrating a one-stop solution on raw materials, reagents and innovative open instrument platforms, the Company has grown into a leading supplier in in-vitro diagnostics. Fapon boasts advanced innovations in therapeutics technologies and AI algorithm platforms with data insights that contribute to a better and healthier world. Supported by its strong global R&D, manufacturing, sales and service network, Fapon's products have established presence in 68 countries and regions, serving more than 2,500 business partners worldwide.

