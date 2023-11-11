Fapon Inaugurates State-of-the-Art R&D Center in Lexington, MA

LEXINGTON, Mass., Nov. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fapon, a global leading life sciences organization, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its US-based Research and Development (R&D) Center, strategically located in Lexington, Massachusetts. This Center represents Fapon's unwavering commitment to advancing healthcare technologies and will further integrate the company into the local biotechnology ecosystem to accelerate growth.

The R&D Center will focus on advancing molecular diagnostic technologies and novel therapeutic platforms. Situated at the heart of the burgeoning biotechnology and pharmaceutical hub in Greater Boston, the new facility represents a pivotal milestone in Fapon's global discovery engine. It will serve as a strategic R&D center, uniting dedicated R&D, commercial, and corporate colleagues under one roof.

"In this Fapon Boston R&D center, we have created a hub for groundbreaking research, a sanctuary for the pursuit of knowledge, and a beacon of hope of molecular diagnosis and therapeutics for the future. This site affirms our commitment to advancing the frontiers of science and improving the lives of people around the world," said Nick Guan, Vice President of Fapon Life Sciences, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fapon.

This purpose-built facility boasts spacious laboratories and offices, equipped with cutting-edge technology to facilitate innovation, incubation, and excellence. Furthermore, the strategic location near renowned academic, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology organizations strengthens prospects for collaboration to foster a culture of innovation.

Alex Wesselhoeft, Founder of Fapon's RNA technology incubation program, commented: "Innovative medical research requires significant operational, scientific, and financing support for successful execution. This incubator space will enable that risky first step on the path to delivering new medicines to patients."

Building on Fapon's long-standing commitment to innovation, the Company continuously invests in advanced technologies for its products and services to deliver value to customers and patients globally.

Fapon is a global leading life sciences company dedicated to providing integrated solutions and services for diagnostics, biopharma and biotherapy. Integrating a one-stop solution on raw materials, reagents and innovative open instrument platforms, the Company has grown into a leading supplier in in-vitro diagnostics. Fapon boasts advanced innovations in therapeutics technologies and AI algorithm platforms with data insights that contribute to a better and healthier world. Supported by its strong global R&D, manufacturing, sales and service network, Fapon's products have established presence in 68 countries and regions, serving more than 2,500 business partners worldwide.

