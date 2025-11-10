Fapon to Showcase Innovative Molecular Diagnostic Solutions at AMP 2025 Annual Meeting & Expo

BOSTON, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fapon, a globally leading life sciences organization, will exhibit at the AMP 2025 Annual Meeting & Expo during November 11-15 in Boston, presenting its cutting-edge enzymes for molecular diagnostics that power qPCR/RT-qPCR, Isothermal Amplification, and Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) library preparation.

By integrating AI-driven design and high-throughput assays, Fapon actively leverages its AI-enabled enzyme engineering platform to improve product performance. Its showcased enzymes and reagents are engineered to enhance the accuracy, efficiency, and reliability of molecular testing. Featured products include:

MeloScript Reverse Transcriptase offers superior target adaptability, exceptional inhibitor tolerance, high thermastability and high sensitivity.

offers superior target adaptability, exceptional inhibitor tolerance, high thermastability and high sensitivity. ProPrime Taq DNA Polymerase delivers ultra-fast amplification, exceptional resistance to inhibitors and superior sensitivity.

delivers ultra-fast amplification, exceptional resistance to inhibitors and superior sensitivity. PreciAmp Bst DNA Polymerase enables fast LAMP amplification with high speed, high sensitivity and strong inhibitor tolerance.

enables fast LAMP amplification with high speed, high sensitivity and strong inhibitor tolerance. NextGen Universal FS DNA Library Prep Kit facilitates uniform enzymatic fragmentation, enhanced genome coverage, broad sample compatibility, and fast, automation-friendly library construction.

During the meeting & expo, Dr. Nick Guan, Vice President of Molecular Diagnostics R&D at Fapon Biotech, will host a corporate workshop titled "Shaping the Future of Molecular Testing: Innovative Enzymes at the Core" on November 12, 2025. The session will explore how cutting-edge enzyme engineering drives next-generation PCR, NGS, and Isothermal Amplification technologies.

Fapon aims to provide industry-leading, high-quality molecular enzymes and reagents to empower customers with advanced molecular diagnostics. Additionally, Fapon has reinforced its commitment to the U.S. market with a dedicated Boston-based R&D center focused on enzyme innovation and a local warehouse for streamlined customer support.

To schedule a meeting at the event, please contact [email protected].

About Fapon

Fapon, a globally leading life sciences organization, is redefining the R&D paradigm in diagnostics and therapeutics through a cutting-edge "AI-driven + a closed loop of dry and wet experiments" model. This approach significantly accelerates novel biomarker/target discovery and translation. We have established an integrated business structure that combines AI-powered innovative discovery, one-stop diagnostic solutions and novel therapies. Our products and services have covered the full spectrum of health management across the entire lifecycle, and accelerated the development of precision medicine.

