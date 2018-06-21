Far Bank Enterprises Acquires Fly Water Travel

"We are thrilled to welcome Fly Water Travel to the Far Bank family," said Larry Barrett, CEO of Far Bank. "We have admired Fly Water Travel for many years, and have great respect for the team's focus on high-quality customer service and industry-leading expertise."

All Fly Water Travel employees have been extended employment offers by Far Bank. The company has no immediate plans to move Fly Water Travel's headquarters from Ashland.

Fly Water Travel co-owners Brian Geis and Ken Morrish will take on new leadership roles at Far Bank Enterprises. Geis joins the Far Bank team as Director of Travel Operations, while Morrish will hold the position of Director of Travel Sales.

"This partnership will combine elite travel-planning services and gear outfitting within a single company, allowing us to provide fly anglers and outdoor enthusiasts greater opportunities and more memorable experiences," said Geis. "It's all about the experience," added Morrish. "We now have a full-service suite of products and offerings to enhance the joy of fly fishing for all our customers."

"Customers are the center of everything we do," Barrett said. "Fly Water Travel perfectly complements our portfolio of brands, and we're now positioned to be even more customer-focused, providing an enhanced experience at every touch-point during a fly fishing adventure. We love fly fishing, and we're excited to share that love with even more people."

ABOUT FAR BANK ENTERPRISES

Far Bank Enterprises, Inc., is a holding company that has as its subsidiaries Sage Fly Fishing, Redington, and RIO Products. Through these subsidiaries, Far Bank is engaged in the manufacture and sale of fine fly fishing rods, reels, waders, fly lines, leaders, tippet material, and apparel. Far Bank is wholly-owned by the Joshua Green Corporation, an investment firm based in Seattle, Wash.

ABOUT FLY WATER TRAVEL

Fly Water Travel is a team of fly fishing and travel experts dedicated to arranging trips to the world's finest fishing destinations. From its inception, Fly Water has been an inspired endeavor, forged by a special friendship and a shared sense of adventure and a love of wild fisheries. We are experienced anglers and passionate travelers who are faithfully committed to making sure our customers have the best angling experience possible.

