Far Bank Leadership Expansion to Accelerate Growth, Innovation and Extraordinary Experiences

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Far Bank Enterprises, Inc., the parent company of industry-leading brands Sage, RIO Products, Redington and Fly Water Travel, has announced an exciting Far Bank leadership expansion that will ensure the company grows and leads in a rapidly evolving fly fishing industry.

Kris Klein, who has served on the board of directors for Far Bank since 2016, has agreed to join existing senior management as the company's CEO.

"We are thrilled to be adding someone of Kris' caliber to our leadership team at Far Bank," said Stanley McCammon, CEO at Joshua Green. "Kris brings a wonderful array of experience as a CEO, entrepreneur and management consultant. He has managed a company through significant growth. He has worked with leading brands in the outdoor and action-sports industry to create uncommon consumer experiences and incredible company cohesion."

Far Bank is building on its existing team in order to sustain and accelerate growth and success, McCammon said.

"Under Kris' leadership as CEO, Far Bank will continue to lead the industry through its quality products, well-known brands, strong performance and growing focus on consumers," he said. "This expansion positions Far Bank to better integrate its offerings, innovate, reach a broader range of customers and inspire a new generation of impassioned anglers."

A self-described "fly fishing nut" who has traveled the world to fish, Kris combines his passion for the outdoors with expertise in business strategy, customer intelligence, marketing and branding.

"Accelerating our vision has the potential to strengthen and grow our business faster and better," he said. "We have a solid plan to deliver outstanding products and extraordinary, immersive experiences for the fly-fishing community. Our goal is to speed up implementation and deepen our engagement with consumers."

Larry Barrett, Far Bank's CEO since 2017 and former VP of Operations, will become Far Bank's President and COO.

"I have worked with Kris for four years and have the utmost respect for him as a leader, business strategist and outdoor enthusiast," Barrett said. "I'm excited about all we can accomplish together."

The combination of these executives' expertise will propel the company's growth and success, McCammon said.

"Larry's operations experience, effectiveness with employees and understanding of key aspects of the business remain essential to Far Bank," he said. "Under Larry's leadership, the company has achieved all-time record sales."

With this move, The Joshua Green Corporation, which has owned Far Bank since 1994, is intensifying its investment in the company's expansion. Its strategic investments over the years, including building up U.S. production facilities, acquiring leading brands and investing in R&D to bring the best products to market, characterize its long-term focus and commitment to success.

ABOUT FAR BANK ENTERPRISES

Far Bank Enterprises, Inc., is a holding company that has as its subsidiaries Sage Manufacturing, Redington, RIO Products and Fly Water Travel. Through these companies, Far Bank is engaged in creating incredible experiences for the passionate fly-fishing community through travel and fine gear such as fly-fishing rods, reels, waders, fly lines, leaders, tippet material, flies, and apparel. Far Bank is wholly owned by the Joshua Green Corporation, an investment firm based in Seattle, Wash.

