FAR Biotech Officially Establishes Wisconsin Presence, Expanding Its QuantumAI Drug Discovery Programs in Madison

MADISON, Wis., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FAR Biotech, a computational drug discovery company using proprietary quantum modeling and deep learning AI to tackle high impact diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced that it has officially moved to Wisconsin.

This move, which marks a key milestone in the company's growth and long-term strategy, reflects a natural progression as FAR Biotech has been collaborating with the McArdle Laboratory for Cancer Research at the University of Wisconsin–Madison School of Medicine and Public Health as well as the Versiti Blood Research Institute in Milwaukee. The company expects to enter into additional collaborations with Wisconsin researchers in the coming months.

"We're thrilled to set up shop in Wisconsin and join the rapidly growing biohealth community, which we regard as highly complementary and supportive to FAR Biotech," said Max Duckworth, Co-founder and Director of FAR Biotech. "Wisconsin offers scientific excellence and pedigree, a collaborative and entrepreneurial culture, and a strategic, forward-looking mindset. With this move, FAR Biotech is not just opening an office in Madison – we're committed to building and growing here."

FAR Biotech, which is part of the Johnson & Johnson Innovation JLABS ecosystem, has developed a unique approach to drug discovery based upon quantum mechanics – the fundamentally correct, physical theory describing how drugs work in the body – and powered by proprietary, deep learning AI. The company's QuantumAI technology has achieved preclinical validation across diverse therapeutic areas, including hard-to-drug targets in oncology, neurodegeneration, and infectious diseases. Furthermore, FAR Biotech's technology platform operates with substantially fewer computational resources than other AI-based approaches, an important advantage given how surging demand might affect the future cost and availability of artificial intelligence.

Dr. Martin Martinov, Founder & Director of FAR Biotech and a pioneer in computational and quantum-based approaches to drug discovery, stated, "What excites me most about being in Wisconsin is the depth of scientific thinking and the openness to taking on difficult problems; being able to advance our first-principles quantum approach and discover novel therapeutics in close collaboration with world-class researchers here is really exciting."

FAR Biotech is located at Forward BIOLABS, an innovation hub supporting several life science companies. The move aligns with Wisconsin's emergence as a nationally recognized biohealth and personalized medicine hub, following the state's $49 million Phase 2 Implementation Grant under the U.S. Economic Development Administration's Tech Hubs program in 2024.

Lisa Johnson, CEO of BioForward and an architect of the state's successful Tech Hubs grant, stated, "FAR Biotech's decision to establish operations in Wisconsin reflects the strength and momentum of our state's biohealth industry. FAR's advanced approach to drug discovery complements Wisconsin's deep scientific expertise and collaborative culture, and we're excited to see them grow here while engaging with partners across the ecosystem."

About FAR Biotech

FAR Biotech is a preclinical, computational drug discovery company that focuses on scientifically and commercially attractive targets with high unmet medical need. The company's unique and proprietary QuantumAI technology can identify novel, structurally diverse, optimized, small molecules that other approaches would not look for, let alone find. QuantumAI's key differentiator is the complete and rigorous application of Quantum Mechanics, augmented by deep learning AI, big data and cheminformatics. QuantumAI technology has been validated preclinically across a number of therapeutic areas, including neurodegeneration, oncology and infectious diseases.

For more information, visit www.farbiotech.com.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE FAR Biotech Inc.