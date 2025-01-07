Far EasTone Ranks No. 1 in Global Telecom Sustainability on DJSI World

TAIPEI, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Far EasTone Telecommunications Co Ltd (4904:Taiwan, Far EasTone), a leader in Taiwan's telecom sector, has once again demonstrated its commitment to sustainability by securing its position as a constituent of the highly competitive Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) for the sixth consecutive year. Out of 2,500 invited companies, Far EasTone emerged as a global leader, achieving the highest score among telecom operators worldwide for the second consecutive year. Notably, the company ranked first in over 60% of the evaluation metrics, underscoring its leadership in sustainability within the global telecom industry.

Far EasTone's headquarters earns the prestigious 'Diamond Green Building' certification, the first existing building in Taiwan's telecom sector to achieve this milestone.

Douglas Hsu, Chairman of Far EasTone, emphasized that ESG is the key to the world and plays a pivotal role in driving global progress. He highlighted that by fully embedding ESG principles into its operations and adopting a holistic approach to sustainability projects, Far EasTone continues to generate growth momentum and establish itself as a world-class enterprise. Being ranked as the top telecom operator globally for two consecutive years among leading multinationals is a testament to Far EasTone's widely recognized impact in advancing sustainability through technological innovation.

Chee Ching, President of Far EasTone, stated, "This achievement represents the collective results of our inside-out efforts to drive dual transformations in digitalization and net-zero transition, while amplifying our sustainability impact through united efforts with employees, suppliers, business partners, customers, and other stakeholders. The journey toward sustainability is a gradual process, and the challenges posed by climate and environmental changes are becoming increasingly daunting, placing us all in a race against time. Far EasTone remains committed to working with partners to strive toward a low-carbon and sustainable future."

Far EasTone achieved top scores in 14 out of 22 indicators in the DJSI assessment. The company excelled in Transparency & Reporting, Risk & Crisis Management, Business Ethics, Policy Influence, Supply Chain Management, Tax Strategy, Information Security/Cybersecurity and System Availability, Environmental Policy & Management, Waste & Pollutant, Water, Occupational Health & Safety, Privacy Protection, and Community Relations. In addition, Far EasTone earned the highest score ever in the telecom industry for its exceptional performance in biodiversity.

In supply chain management, Far EasTone, jointly advancing with its value chain partners, is making significant strides towards a net-zero transition. The company has been ranked in the top 8% of the Supplier Engagement Rating by the globally renowned carbon disclosure organization, CDP, earning the highest distinction of "Leadership A" for four consecutive years. This year, Far EasTone released Taiwan's first-ever Supply Chain Sustainability Report, validated by an independent third party, underscoring the company's unwavering commitment to building a sustainable supply chain.

Far EasTone continues to lead in safeguarding information and network security by harnessing cutting-edge AI technologies and big data analytics. In collaboration with Allot, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, Far EasTone launched the "FET Guardian Network" service, effectively blocking malicious and phishing websites, with an impressive average of 31 million risky website visits intercepted monthly. In terms of environmental policy and management, the company is actively implementing low-carbon operations, with its headquarters earning the highest-level "Diamond Green Building" certification under Taiwan's Green Building Label (EEWH). Far EasTone is also leveraging its telecom expertise to advance biodiversity research. In partnership with Academia Sinica, the company developed Taiwan's first AI-powered 5G Ecological Soundscape Collector. This innovative device captures real-time soundscape data from remote mountains and forests, transmitting it over hundreds of kilometers to an AI monitoring center. The data enables research teams to assess the impacts of environmental and climate changes on biological habitats.

