Far Hills Race Meeting Returns for 100-Year Celebration

FAR HILLS, N.J. , July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Far Hills Race Meeting, New Jersey's premier steeplechase event, is celebrating its 100th running on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The event, which garners thousands of attendees each year to watch thrilling steeplechase races, was postponed during 2020 due to the pandemic. In honor of the centennial year and the race's return to the community, the Far Hills Race Meeting Association (FHRMA) is renewing its commitment to local charities.

Over the past 100 years, the Far Hills Race Meeting has generated more than $18 million for local healthcare organizations. This year's steeplechase event will raise funds for an expansive network of local, healthcare-oriented charities including:

"Cancelling last year's event was a huge blow – for the spectators who have made Far Hills Race Meeting a family tradition, and for the charities that rely on the race to meet their fundraising goal and help more community members," said Guy Torsilieri, chairman of the Far Hills Race Meeting. "But after 100 years of world-class racing and memory making, we know that the spirit of this event and this community will be just as fervent this October."

Ron Kennedy, chairman of the Far Hills Race Meeting, adds "FHRMA has collaborated with the Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset over the years to ensure our charitable efforts are improving community health and outcomes in the region. This partnership is of the utmost importance after the year we've had, and we're elated to welcome our Far Hills family back to the property."

Guests can now purchase General admission tickets and other upgraded, VIP experiences, including a new offering, the Centennial Tent, through the farhillsrace.org website. Those racegoers seeking to renew their reserved tailgate spaces have until August 1, 2021 to renew before the spaces open up to the waitlist.

For additional information on the 2021 Far Hills Race Meeting, please call 908-234-9115 or visit farhillsrace.org.

About Far Hills Race Meeting

