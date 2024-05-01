Far Out Toys Debuts its First Fashion-Forward Doll Collection, L.U.V., with Trending Fashions & Stylish Designs Inspired by Real Runways

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Far Out Toys , a new kind of toy company for today's marketplace, launches the L.U.V. Fashion Doll Collection , nationwide today at Walmart, bringing fashion back to the fashion doll aisle. Inspired by real runways, Far Out Toys revealed the dolls' fashions in February at New York Fashion Week , cementing the collection as a fashion-forward BFF to stylish kids everywhere.

The L.U.V. Doll Collection features four unique characters who all share the same love and appreciation for fashion. Londynn, Autumn, Brooke, and Harper, are four extraordinary fashionistas. Each with a distinct voice and singular style, these dolls aim to inspire stylish kids everywhere to embrace their individuality through fashion. Each doll is a trendsetter with a unique fashion sense, but what sets this collection apart is its use of high-quality fabrics and highly detailed accessories that bring each doll's style to life from out-of-the-box to playtime. Each doll also has a unique sculpt and body style, along with 15 points of articulation, adding to that attention to detail.

"We are so excited to introduce the L.U.V. Doll Collection, a unique fashion-forward concept within the doll category, and having Walmart on board as our exclusive national partner will help to ensure modern kids everywhere can access these stylish dolls," said Keith Meggs, CEO at Far Out Toys. "The ethos of the L.U.V. brand is deeply rooted in fashion, inspired by real runways, and through this collection, we aim to encourage kids to embrace their Limitless potential, Unique perspectives, and Vibrant energy with all who surround them."

Meet the four extraordinary fashionistas who make up the L.U.V Doll Collection:

Londynn - Confident, romantic, whimsical, and able to mix and match styles effortlessly.





Autumn - Free-spirited bohemian styles that take cues from all around the world.





Harper - Embraces novelty by mixing wearable art with vintage couture.





Brooke - Rocker Girl chic style with bold designs that are on the cutting edge.

Each doll comes with a stand to easily style and display. To complement their styles and further enhance the play experience, the collection also offers additional fashion and accessory sets for a complete outfit change! New dresses, bags, shoes, boots, and jewelry all add to making L.U.V. a fashion statement in its own right.

Launched today, the L.U.V. Doll Collection is available exclusively in-store and online at Walmart across the country. The line includes the four dolls, as well as separate fashion packs that include an additional outfit and two accessories for each L.U.V. character. Stylish kids can mix and match fashions from the collection on their favorite dolls, and let their imaginations run wild based on their own unique personalities and individual style choices.

Each L.U.V. Doll is sold separately for $29.97 which includes a full fashion-forward look, a built-in box display stand, and multiple accessories, like couture handbags, chunky heels, and fabulous jewelry from necklaces to bracelets. Each of the four dolls also has a corresponding fashion pack with an additional outfit and assortment of accessories sold separately for $12.97. For more information and to purchase online at Walmart .

For brand information, visit FarOutToysInc.com and follow @l.u.v.dolls on Instagram and YouTube .

About Far Out Toys

Far Out Toys Inc. is a rapidly growing force in the global toy marketplace, with a mission to innovate to the outer reaches. With fully integrated manufacturing, distribution, and marketing capabilities, Far Out Toys leverages its expertise and extensive relationships with inventors, global distributors, IP holders, and mass retailers to launch new brands in every toy category - including vehicles, arts & crafts, games, licensed collectibles, electronic toys, and dolls. For more information, visit http://www.farouttoysinc.com .

