Far West Metals Joins TERRA's "Done With IT" Electronics Recycling Program

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Far West Metals (FWM) has joined TERRA to provide electronics recycling options for residents and businesses of Oregon and Washington.

By joining TERRA and sponsoring its mail-in recycling program Done with IT, FWM will help drive awareness about the negative environmental and health effects of electronic waste (e-waste) and provide access to sustainable recycling that includes data destruction services to more than 11.6 million residents in 74 counties from their Certified R2 recycling facility in Tualatin, OR.

With the addition of FWM, Done with IT now serves more than 236 million people in 41 states and DC with its network of 11 certified facilities.

"Only certified recyclers with either an R2 or e-Stewards certification like FWM can be trusted to securely and sustainably process used electronics," said Steven Napoli, President & CEO of TERRA. "They adhere to rigorous standards and make continuous investments in best-practices to mitigate the dangers to human health and the environment associated with the improper disposal of e-waste."

It is estimated that recycling one million laptops saves the equivalent electricity used in more than 3,500 homes per year.

"Providing easy and affordable access to electronics recycling is an opportunity we are eager to support," said Keith Ristau, President of FWM. "We are excited to help TERRA build its nationwide network of certified recyclers to provide these essential services to businesses and consumers coast-to-coast."

E-Waste is a major environmental problem, accounting for 70% of the toxins entering landfills and it requires verifiable processing by Certified recyclers to protect human health and the environment while supporting a circular economy.

"TERRA and Done with IT are growing rapidly and actively seeking more certified recycling partners like FWM," Napoli added.

About TERRA-The Electronics Reuse & Recycling Alliance

TERRA is dedicated to eliminating hazardous e-waste from contaminating the air, land and water by diverting used electronics to the care of Certified Recyclers to maximize reuse and the recycling of natural resources.

About Far West Metals (FWM)

In 2017, Far West Metals (FWM) opened their first facility exclusive to metals and electronics recycling located in Tualatin, OR. Today, their facilities process approximately 167,000 tons of recyclables annually for the residents and businesses in the state of Oregon and throughout the Northwest.

http://www.farwestmetals.com

