Faraday Future Appoints New VP Of Finance, North America

Prior to joining FF, Agosta was CFO Middle East and Africa for Ford Motor Company where he was based in Dubai. Among his more than two decades of global executive career experience in finance and accounting, Agosta has served in additional roles as a regional Controller in Accounting, Purchasing, Product Development, and Marketing and Sales areas focused in the automotive Industry. Effective immediately, Agosta will lead accounting, finance and internal controls at FF, in addition to the financial management team to coordinate daily finance-related functions.

"It's a great opportunity to join FF at this exciting time and lead its finance organization," Agosta said. "What I've seen at FF really amazed me – especially the significant efforts that everyone has put in building a clean, intelligent, connected, and shared future mobility solution. 2018 is going to be an exceptional year for FF to deliver its first FF 91 to the market, and I will lead my team to make sure we are ready for this goal and beyond."

Agosta, prior to working in the automotive industry was a Senior Manager at Ernst and Young Consulting and Manager at Arthur Andersen Consulting where he provided financial services support in the industrial manufacturing sector. Agosta received both his BA and MBA in accounting from Michigan State University.

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

Faraday Future is a user-centric, advanced mobility company with headquarters in Southern California. Our global team leverages the talents of leading thinkers and passionate creators from the technology and automotive industries to bring premium, intuitive, and seamlessly connected electric vehicles to people worldwide.

