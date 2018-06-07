Faraday Future Receives Permit and Announces Bernards as General Contractor for Hanford Factory

The Hanford factory is a turn-key facility, strategically sited between the country's two largest EV markets, Los Angeles and Silicon Valley. This marks a significant step forward for FF in its mission to deliver FF 91, its first production vehicle, to market by the end of 2018. FF has received the permit from the city government of Hanford for its onsite work to begin construction, prior to manufacturing and delivering the first FF 91.

"We are honored to be chosen as the general contractor for Faraday Future's Hanford factory in the valley," said Falco DiGiallonardo, VP of Bernards. "EV is the future of mobility and we look forward to working with FF to have the factory set for production later this year."

As of February 1, the property was completely vacated. FF completed the planning phase, including interior and exterior design, progressing to the next phase of production.

"We appreciate the support given to us by the City of Hanford," said Dag Reckhorn, SVP of Global Manufacturing of FF. "As of now, our on-site abatement, demolition, and refurbishment work has started, and we have ordered all the long lead-time equipment. We are extremely excited to have Bernards on board to work with us to ready our factory with our aggressive, yet workable, timeline."

On-site demolition and construction work began in March, as the first batch of production equipment has already been installed and tested to begin manufacturing.

FF is also collaborating proactively with local Hanford institutions and agencies to ready the recruitment cadences and hiring efforts for the factory. Several local training programs have been designed and hiring has already started.

FF announced its Hanford factory last August. The facility will employ up to 1,300 employees, working a 3 shift schedule.

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

Faraday Future is a user-centric, advanced mobility company with headquarters in Southern California. Our global team leverages the talents of leading thinkers and passionate creators from the technology and automotive industries to bring premium, intuitive, and seamlessly connected electric vehicles to people worldwide.

FOLLOW FARADAY FUTURE:

www.ff.com

www.twitter.com/faradayfuture

www.facebook.com/faradayfuture

www.instagram.com/faradayfuture

www.linkedin.com/company/faradayfuture

#FaradayFuture

#FF91

For more information about Faraday Future, contact: press@ff.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/faraday-future-receives-permit-and-announces-bernards-as-general-contractor-for-hanford-factory-300661764.html

SOURCE Faraday Future

Related Links

http://www.ff.com

