Faraday named a Cool Vendor by Gartner

BURLINGTON, Vt., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Faraday, the cloud-based consumer prediction company, today announced its designation as a Cool Vendor in Gartner's 2020 Cool Vendors in Banking report.

According to Gartner, "Banks use an increasing range of emerging technologies to provide innovative products and services, optimize costs and scale digital banking. CIOs can benefit from research on market-moving technologies to address growing challenges, balancing cost optimization and new digital business investments."

As competition grows in nearly every consumer market, financial services included, the adoption of data science as a differentiation strategy is becoming a necessity rather than a luxury. Faraday provides a unique opportunity for financial services teams to operationalize machine learning for customer intelligence and predictive marketing applications.

"We are excited to be named a Cool Vendor as we work to democratize data science and machine learning for consumer-facing organizations of all sizes," said Andy Rossmiessl, CEO of Faraday. "With growing competition across the board in the financial space, having access to cutting-edge data science to creatively leverage customer data allows businesses to expand their reach, optimize customer lifecycles, and personalize customer experiences."

Gartner, Cool Vendors in Banking, October 2020

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Faraday

Faraday is a cloud-based consumer prediction company that lets brands work smarter by bringing data science out of the lab and into the real world. The Faraday prediction cloud integrates with brands' existing software stacks, enhancing their customer data with hundreds of attributes from third-party data sources before applying machine learning to power predictive engagement and personalization across every customer journey. Visit faraday.io to learn more.

SOURCE Faraday

Related Links

faraday.io

