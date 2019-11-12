Faraday Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of Clinical Data from Phase 2 Trial of FDY-5301 at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2019

SEATTLE, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Faraday Pharmaceuticals, a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of elemental reducing agents for critical care medicine, today announced that top-line results from its Phase 2 trial of FDY-5301 will be presented at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2019 taking place November 16-18, 2019 in Philadelphia, PA.

Oral presentation details :

Session Type: Featured Science

Title: "The IOCYTE AMI Study - A Randomized, Double-Blind, Dose-Ranging Clinical Trial of Intravenous FDY-5301 in Acute STEMI Patients Undergoing Primary PCI"

Session Date/Time: Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, 5:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Location: 103A

Presenter: Keith M. Channon, Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine, Director NIHR Oxford Biomedical Research Center, Associate Head of Medical Sciences Division (Clinical Research) University of Oxford.

About FDY-5301

FDY-5301 is a patented, formulated elemental reducing agent containing sodium iodide. It works to catalytically destroy hydrogen peroxide, which is naturally generated as a response to acute injury and contributes to loss of muscle and muscle function. Preclinical studies of FDY-5301 have demonstrated its ability to reduce infarct size, improve cardiac function, and improve skeletal muscle function, and Phase 1 data has demonstrated no signs of toxicity in healthy subjects.

About Faraday

Faraday Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on improving outcomes of critical care illnesses by reducing the loss of cardiac and skeletal muscle function. The company is headquartered in Seattle. For more information, visit www.faradaypharma.com.

Contact:

Julie Rathbun

Rathbun Communications

julie@rathbuncomm.com

206.769.9219

SOURCE Faraday Pharmaceuticals

Related Links

http://www.faradaypharma.com

