Faraday's AI Solution Transforms Marketing for Furniture Leader Burrow

New York-based Burrow addresses traditional consumer frustrations with furniture shopping—delivery delays, quality issues, awkward dimensions—with a streamlined supply chain and cleverly designed modular products that can be customized to fit any space. As a fast-growing company, Burrow uses AI to reach its unique customer market in the most effective, creative, and efficient ways possible.

"At Burrow, we want our marketing to be as smart and simple as our furniture," said Kabeer Chopra, Burrow's co-founder and chief product officer. "Faraday showed us that AI is the future. Now we use their platform to understand critical behavioral factors we would have missed before. We've learned that details like pet ownership, hobbies, housing characteristics, and life events play a huge role in the furniture buying process. Now we're using terabytes of data to guide everything we do. Thanks to Faraday, 1 in 3 of our sales is coordinated using AI."

Since Burrow implemented the Faraday platform in August 2017, AI has become part of nearly every aspect of the company's growth, including:

lead scoring that customizes outreach based on propensity to convert

nationwide predictive targeting to identify promising customer segments

analysis linking specific product features with life stage and geography

quantifying the positive impact of the company's showroom strategy

guiding a brick-and-mortar expansion toward auspicious locations.

"Faraday makes AI work for consumer brands without the rampant cost and complexity they anticipate," said Andy Rossmeissl, Faraday's CEO. "When you can start delivering results with AI in a couple months—our clients tell us it feels like magic. It's really just science. We are honored to help Burrow grow."

About Faraday

Faraday is an Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform for business-to-consumer companies. Faraday uses advanced machine learning techniques to optimize revenue outcomes, from acquisition to lead conversion and retention. Faraday's turnkey solution includes all of the consumer data, integrations, algorithms, visualizations, and reporting necessary to roll out a powerful AI strategy in weeks, with no in-house data science team required. With nearly 100 billion data points on U.S. individuals, Faraday identified and reached over 90 million of the best candidates for client campaigns in 2017 alone. For more information, please visit www.faraday.io.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/faradays-ai-solution-transforms-marketing-for-furniture-leader-burrow-300628373.html

SOURCE Faraday

Related Links

http://www.faraday.io

