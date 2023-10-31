FARBERWARE® ECO ADVANTAGE™ 13-PIECE COOKWARE SET NAMED WINNER IN GOOD HOUSEKEEPING'S 2023 KITCHEN GEAR, COFFEE AND TEA AWARDS

Meyer Corporation, U.S.

31 Oct, 2023, 08:25 ET

VALLEJO, Calif., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Meyer Corporation, U.S. proudly announces that the recently introduced Farberware® Eco Advantage™ 13-Piece Cookware Set has been selected as a Good Housekeeping 2023 Kitchen Gear, Coffee and Tea Award Winner. A full list of winners can be found online at goodhousekeeping.com/kitchengearawards2023.

Farberware Eco Advantage 13 Piece Cookware Set in Gray (Also available in Aqua), Named Winner in Good Housekeeping's 2023 Kitchen Gear, Coffee and Tea Awards
To find this year's best and most innovative products, the seasoned analysts in the Good Housekeeping Institute's Kitchen Appliances Lab — who have years of experience testing products, working in professional kitchens, developing kitchenware, and creating recipes — spent months testing each of the hundreds of submissions. Additionally, finalist samples were sent to more than 1,000 consumer testers to see how the products fared in a variety of home environments.

Farberware's winning cookware set is part of the Farberware Eco Advantage collection, which is purposely crafted to address America's growing desire to live healthier and protect the planet. Offered in Gray and Aqua, Farberware Eco Advantage is produced in a more energy-efficient manner with 100 percent recycled aluminum. The durably constructed cookware heats up quickly and evenly, and features a long-lasting, scratch-resistant ceramic nonstick that is free of PFAS, PFOA, PTFE, lead, or cadmium. Farberware Eco Advantage's nonstick ceramic surface releases foods effortlessly for easy cleanup and requires less oil and butter for healthier meals.

Thoughtfully designed to make every day cooking easy and convenient, Farberware Eco Advantage also includes a shatter-resistant, tempered glass lid with vent hole that fits both the collection's sauté pan and Dutch oven, allowing steam to escape to prevent messy boil overs. Additionally, the saucepan is designed with pour spouts for drip-free pouring of liquids. Dishwasher safe and oven safe to 350° F, Farberware Eco Advantage is available at www.FarberwareCookware.com, and a variety of online retail stores nationwide. The award-winning set includes: 1 Qt. and 2 Qt. Covered Saucepans with Spouts, 5 Qt. Covered Dutch Oven, 3 Qt. Open Saute Pan, 8.5 inch Open Frying Pan, 10 inch Open Frying Pan, Slotted Turner, Slotted Spoon, Pasta Fork, and Solid Spoon ($119.99 suggested retail).

For further information on Farberware Eco Advantage Cookware, consumers can visit the company's website, Farberwarecookware.com, social media pages (Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest) or call its toll-free number, 1-800-809-7166. 

Farberwarecookware.com offers an exciting affiliate program for media members and influencers. For more information and to partner, please visit Farberware Cookware Affiliates or email [email protected].

Established over 120 years ago, Farberware® is one of the most enduring brands in America with a rich tradition of offering quality cookware that meets the needs and values of each new generation. In 2022, Farberware was voted America's #1 most trusted cookware brand by BrandSpark, which surveyed 14,718 consumers across 126 everyday consumer product categories (story with full results published in Newsweek, May 6, 2022). Widely available at stores nationwide, Farberware® cookware and bakeware is offered by California-based Meyer Corporation, one of the largest cookware companies in America. In addition to Farberware®, brands sold by Meyer include Anolon®, Circulon®, KitchenAid®, Meyer™, Rachael Ray®, Ayesha™ Curry, Hestan®, Ruffoni, BonJour, and LocknLock.

SOURCE Meyer Corporation, U.S.

