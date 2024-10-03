FARE and CVS Pharmacy® continue to partner on Teal Pumpkin Project for a more inclusive Halloween

For the third year, CVS Pharmacy is offering 60+ allergy-friendly treats in stores and online

McLEAN, Va. and WOONSOCKET, R.I., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FARE (Food Allergy Research & Education), the leading nonprofit organization engaged in food allergy education and advocacy — and the largest provider of charitable support for food allergy research in the U.S. — is partnering with CVS Pharmacy®, a CVS Health® company (NYSE: CVS), for the third consecutive year on the Teal Pumpkin Project, a movement creating a more inclusive Halloween for those with food allergies by offering an expanded selection of non-food treats.

In partnership with FARE for this year's Teal Pumpkin Project, CVS Pharmacy is offering an expanded assortment of non-food treats to make it easier for children with food allergies and their families to celebrate Halloween.

According to a recent informal poll conducted by FARE, more than 65% of children with food allergies have had a negative Halloween experience because of their disease.* The perspectives underscore the importance of the ongoing collaboration between FARE and CVS Pharmacy to ensure that a more inclusive Halloween experience is available to all consumers by offering a variety of non-food treats in more than 9,000 stores nationwide and on CVS.com.

"FARE is bringing the magic back to Halloween for kids of all ages with its Teal Pumpkin Project which encourages homes, schools, and community events to include non-food treat options for Halloween," said Sung Poblete, PhD, RN, CEO of FARE. "FARE's partnership with CVS Pharmacy helps ensure that all who would like to participate in Teal Pumpkin Project can easily access its curated selection of non-food treats and spread the magic of Halloween. We're thrilled to have a partner of CVS's stature recognizing the importance of this initiative joining forces with FARE."

"FARE is doing transformative work for Americans with food allergies, and we're honored to partner with them again," said Brian Eason, Vice President of General Merchandise and Consumables, CVS Health. "Our hope is that by continuing to expand our in-store and online selections of Teal Pumpkin products, we're making it easier for more families to celebrate this Halloween season."

CVS Pharmacy is expanding its Teal Pumpkin Project line this Halloween, offering over 60 non-food goodies, including trick-or-treat buckets, light-up bracelets, glow sticks, pumpkin flashlights, and new bulk items like prefilled mini-teal pumpkins—perfect for trunk-or-treat events and Halloween night.

Food allergies are a disease, not a diet, and for children with food allergies, Halloween can present new opportunities for accidental exposure instead of fun and joy. Informal polling of food allergy families indicated that Halloween's biggest challenge is avoiding exposure to allergens.*

Many within the food allergy community would like more easily accessible and affordable treats that add to the fun of Halloween. According to a recent survey conducted by FARE, nearly 80% of those in the food allergy community purchase both non-food treats and candy during Halloween* and are hoping others will do the same. Remember to keep those treats in separate bowls to avoid cross-contact.

Make your Halloween celebrations more inclusive by participating in the Teal Pumpkin Project and including non-food treats from your local CVS Pharmacy or CVS.com. Families, schools, and community event organizers looking to participate in Teal Pumpkin Project can find participating CVS store locations on FARE's interactive neighborhood map. Families and events can also mark their address on the map as providing non-food treats for Halloween.

About FARE

FARE (Food Allergy Research & Education) is the nation's leading nonprofit engaged in food allergy advocacy as well as the largest provider of charitable support for food allergy research. FARE's innovative education, advocacy, and research initiatives transform the future of food allergy through new and improved treatments and prevention strategies, effective policies and legislation, and novel approaches to managing the disease. To learn more, visit: Foodallergy.org

About CVS Health

CVS Health® is the leading health solutions company, delivering care like no one else can. We reach more people and improve the health of communities across America through our local presence, digital channels and over 300,000 dedicated colleagues — including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses and nurse practitioners. Wherever and whenever people need us, we help them with their health — whether that's managing chronic diseases, staying compliant with their medications or accessing affordable health and wellness services in the most convenient ways. We help people navigate the health care system — and their personal health care — by improving access, lowering costs and being a trusted partner for every meaningful moment of health. And we do it all with heart, each and every day. Follow @CVSHealth on social media.

*FOR FARE POLL DATA: In August 2024, FARE (Food Allergy Research & Education) led an informal opinion poll to learn more about the food allergy community's experience of Halloween and trick-or-treating. Using email and social media channels, general public feedback was solicited. Approximately 400 responses were received over the course of five days. The majority of respondents represented individuals with food allergies or caregivers of children with food allergies.

