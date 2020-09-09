FARE Announces 2020 Contains: Courage® Research Retreat

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FARE (Food Allergy Research & Education), the world's leading non-governmental organization engaged in food allergy advocacy and the largest private funder of food allergy research, will host the 2020 Contains: Courage® Research Retreat on September 21-22. The fully virtual event will cover a range of topics, including understanding food allergy disease and development, diagnosis and monitoring, new treatment approaches and prevention.

"With 32 million Americans living with potentially life-threatening food allergies, it is critical that this community has an adequate platform to discuss the challenges they face on a regular basis and explore new ideas and opportunities to improve lives," said Lisa Gable, chief executive officer of FARE. "Our unique Research Retreat includes comprehensive, inclusive programming dedicated to elevating the voices of all those who wish to be engaged."

This year, the FARE 2020 Contains: Courage® Research Retreat will include presentations from a variety of industry leaders, including Ruslan Medzhitov, PhD (Yale University), Ruchi Gupta, MD MPH (Northwestern University), Dr. Kari Nadeau, MD, PhD (Stanford University), Gideon Lack, MD, and Alkis Togias, MD, in addition to a special guest appearance by Anthony Fauci, MD, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

The two-day conference will bring together patient advocates, clinicians, industry representatives and investigators in academia and public service. The event will help these advocates and influencers learn and share advancements in food allergy biology, treatment, prevention and patient-centered care. The event will also spotlight the health disparities experienced by persons of color and the lack of representation some members of the food allergy community have had to endure—particularly with access to clinical studies and affordable treatment.

"In a year where inclusivity is front and center, we wanted to be sure our 2020 event series gave everyone a chance to learn and engage," continued Gable. "For the first time ever, we are opening up the FARE Research Retreat beyond medical and research experts to include our entire community. We look forward to giving everyone a seat at the table and encouraging all who wish to get involved and be more engaged to sign up and join us to learn more about the latest in food allergy research, prevention methods and so much more."

To register for the FARE 2020 Contains: Courage® Research Retreat, please visit https://www.foodallergy.org/take-action/contains-courage-research-retreat.

About FARE

FARE (Food Allergy Research & Education) is the world's leading non-governmental organization engaged in food allergy advocacy and the largest private funder of food allergy research. Our mission is to improve the quality of life and the health of individuals with food allergies, and to provide them hope through the promise of new treatments. FARE is transforming the future of food allergy through innovative initiatives that will lead to increased awareness, new and improved treatments and prevention strategies, effective policies and legislation and novel approaches to managing the disease. To learn more and to register for FARE's upcoming virtual events, including the 2020 Contains: Courage® Research Retreat and the 2020 Living Teal™ Global Summit , please visit www.foodallergy.org .

