FARE Announces Living Teal™ Global Summit Speaker Lineup

"A staggering 85 million Americans live each day affected by food allergies and food intolerances, and FARE is committed to connecting with and embracing each and every one of these individuals," said Lisa Gable, chief executive officer of FARE . "The Living Teal™ Global Summit is completely virtual and totally free of charge to all who wish to attend. This year, our programming will be more accessible and affordable to the entire community, including and beyond those with food allergies, and it is our hope that our exciting lineup of speakers further unites and grows the food allergy community coast to coast and all over the world."

The 2020 Living Teal™ Global Summit will use its new digital environment to be more inclusive and allow greater access to a larger audience, including with a more expansive speaker and influencer lineup. By expanding the speaker list, FARE seeks to reach new audiences and create more engaging, interesting and informative programming.

FARE's featured speakers include:

Shannon Miller , Olympic gold medalist, mother of two, cancer survivor, author and sports analyst. Shannon Miller is one of the most decorated Olympic gymnasts in the U.S., with seven Olympic medals. Following her retirement from competitive gymnastics, Miller has dedicated her life to encouraging and empowering others to break through and overcome their own personal challenges. She now travels the country as a highly sought-after motivational speaker on topics ranging from her "Gold Medal Mindset" to cancer and survivorship to the importance of health and fitness.

Shannon Miller is one of the most decorated Olympic gymnasts in the U.S., with seven Olympic medals. Following her retirement from competitive gymnastics, Miller has dedicated her life to encouraging and empowering others to break through and overcome their own personal challenges. She now travels the country as a highly sought-after motivational speaker on topics ranging from her "Gold Medal Mindset" to cancer and survivorship to the importance of health and fitness. Ali Khan , Television host and food writer/blogger/influencer. Ali Khan is a television host and food writer/blogger/influencer sharing his love for food across multiple digital platforms. His breakout series, "Cheap Eats," ran for five seasons on Cooking Channel. He is a regular on "The Best Thing I Ever Ate," a judge on Food Network's "Chopped" and "Chopped Junior," and the host of the fourth season of "Spring Baking Championship," also on Food Network. His food writing has appeared in BlackBook Magazine, UrbanDaddy, James Beard winner L.A. TACO, and You Gotta Eat This as well as on his own food blog, Bang for Your Burger Buck. His vlog series, "blackbookali" was part of Tastemade's initial content launch.

"There is no doubt that we are living in unique and unprecedented times," said Gable. "However, it is important that we continue raising awareness and dedicating resources to food allergies. We look forward to fruitful discussions during our global summit and the fresh, encouraging perspectives from all of our speakers and participants."

The 2020 Living Teal™ Global Summit comes just nine days after FARE will bring together patient advocates, clinicians, industry representatives and investigators in academia and public service for its Contains: Courage® Research Retreat. The retreat focuses on a wide range of topics including food allergy disease and development, diagnosis and monitoring, new treatment approaches and prevention and includes presentations from industry leaders, including Ruslan Medzhitov, PhD (Yale University), Ruchi Gupta, MD MPH (Northwestern University), Dr. Kari Nadeau, MD, PhD (Stanford University), Gideon Lack, MD, and Alkis Togias, MD.

To view the full lineup of speakers or to register for the 2020 Living Teal™ Global Summit, please visit https://www.foodallergy.org/take-action/living-tealtm-global-summit/living-tealtm-global-summit-speakers.

About FARE

FARE (Food Allergy Research & Education) is the world's leading non-governmental organization engaged in food allergy advocacy and the largest private funder of food allergy research. Our mission is to improve the quality of life and the health of individuals with food allergies, and to provide them hope through the promise of new treatments. FARE is transforming the future of food allergy through innovative initiatives that will lead to increased awareness, new and improved treatments and prevention strategies, effective policies and legislation and novel approaches to managing the disease. To learn more and to register for FARE's upcoming virtual events, including the 2020 Contains: Courage® Research Retreat and the 2020 Living Teal™ Global Summit , please visit www.foodallergy.org .

