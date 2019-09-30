FARE Brings on Senior Vice President of External Affairs

Danon has more than two decades of strategic communications, public affairs and management experience, having held executive-level roles with large communications firms and serving as a chief of staff in the United States House of Representatives. He joins FARE following his tenure at the National Restaurant Association, the nation's second largest private-sector employer in the country which represents an industry responsible for more than 15.1 million jobs. As the association's senior vice president of public affairs and communications, he ensured their story was told and their voices were heard at the White House, from the Administration, on Capitol Hill and by lawmakers and opinion leaders at all levels of government.

"Steve is an important addition to our team as we evolve and continue to drive change for the food allergy community. He will have a positive impact around the country as he and his team work to share the stories of families and individuals who are affected by life-threatening food allergies, the seriousness of this public health crisis and the need for immediate action," noted FARE's CEO, Lisa Gable.

"FARE is leading the way to drive change and innovation in research for new food allergy treatments," said Danon. "I'm extremely excited to be joining this organization as FARE continues to gain the support of lawmakers, regulators, the scientific community and the general public, with our goal of bringing hope to the millions of Americans in the food allergy community who are desperate for a cure to this epidemic."

Danon will manage all external relations for FARE, across digital, social and traditional communication platforms. He will also strategically lead the advocacy efforts for engagement with Congress, the executive branch, regulatory agencies, state and local advocacy organizations and other groups important to achieving FARE's goals. His work will further enable the organization to transform the future of food allergy through innovative initiatives and strategic partnerships.

To learn more about FARE's summer focused on advocating for affordable access to new treatments and important legislative action, read the organization's most recent blog post .

About FARE

Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE) is the world's leading food allergy advocacy organization and the largest private funder of food allergy research. Our mission is to improve the quality of life and the health of individuals with food allergies, and to provide them hope through the promise of new treatments. FARE is transforming the future of food allergy through innovative initiatives that will lead to increased awareness, new and improved treatments and prevention strategies, effective policies and legislation and novel approaches to managing the disease. For more information, please visit www.foodallergy.org . To join FARE's transformative five-year fundraising and awareness campaign, Contains: Courage®, supporting families living with food allergies and educating ALL communities about the disease, visit: www.foodallergy.org/containscourage .

