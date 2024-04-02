Fare Buzz Launches Experience Feature for More Personalized Bookings

Fare Buzz's new Experience feature is a streamlined, user-friendly tool that empowers travel advisors to further customize clients' vacations from start to finish.

NEW YORK, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fare Buzz, a leader in the travel service sector known for its provision of top-notch travel deals spanning flights, hotels, car rentals, and vacation packages, introduces its latest booking tool: the Experience feature.

Fare Buzz's newest addition further expands on the depth of their current concierge booking experience for travel advisors and agents. With this feature, users gain access to an extensive array of destination-tailored excursions, food tours, sightseeing adventures, and beyond, further enhancing their clients' travel experiences.

"We are thrilled to add this exciting feature to our existing suite of travel booking tools and savings," said Arnold Walter, CEO of Fare Buzz.

"With this enhancement, our members gain access to a wide array of vacation add-ons, enriching their clients' trips. Agents can now use Fare Buzz to curate unforgettable adventures that elevate any vacation beyond the standard offerings of airfare and lodging."

For agents and advisors looking to use Fare Buzz for their business, they have several options in which to do so. Fare Buzz offers online booking, live chat, and exclusive negotiated fares that are only available when connecting to one of their live agents.

"We designed our platform to mitigate the stress often found when agents struggle to find that once-in-a-lifetime trip for their clients at an achievable price point. Now, with the introduction of our Experiences feature, we've taken it a step further, streamlining the entire journey from departure to return under one roof, minimizing stress and maximizing efficiency for agents and advisors alike."

Additionally, with Fare Buzz's price meet or beat promise, and access to more than 100,000 properties around the globe, members find the best prices in minutes. Members also have access to Fare Buzz's customer care seven days a week.

About Fare Buzz

For over twenty-five years, Fare Buzz has proudly stood as a premier travel supplier, dedicated to providing unparalleled convenience and service within the travel agent community and associated verticals. Our comprehensive concierge service encompasses booking airline tickets, hotels, car rentals, and vacation packages, fostering enduring relationships with our travel partner clients through personalized attention and care. Fare Buzz empowers corporate travelers, advisors, and host agency members to significantly reduce travel costs with deeply discounted rates, all without compromising on quality and experience of service.

