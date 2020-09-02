FARE Clinical Network Reaches 50 Sites with Continued 2020 Expansion, Offers New Options to Food Allergy Community

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FARE (Food Allergy Research & Education), the world's leading non-governmental organization engaged in food allergy advocacy and the largest private funder of food allergy research, welcomes into the FARE Clinical Network six leading institutions in food allergy research and patient care. Building on its June 2020 expansion, the FARE Clinical Network now includes 50 Centers of Distinction in 23 states and the District of Columbia.

Established in 2015, the FARE Clinical Network is a coalition of top food allergy centers led and coordinated by FARE to expand access to state-of-the-art diagnosis and treatment, short-term and long-term care, and clinical and translational research spanning the continuum from discovery to application on behalf of the 32 million Americans living with potentially life-threatening food allergies.

NorthShore University HealthSystem and University of Illinois at Chicago join the FARE Clinical Network as members of the Midwest Allergy Research Initiative, a Discovery Center of Distinction dedicated to novel, transformational research on treatments, diagnostics, prevention and improvements to care. The David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA (University of California at Los Angeles) and the Mayo Clinic and Phoenix Children's Hospital Food Allergy Collaborative, which includes the Mayo Clinic Arizona/Phoenix Children's Hospital (Scottsdale, Ariz.), Mayo Clinic Rochester (Rochester, Minn.) and Mayo Clinic Florida (Jacksonville, Fla.), join the FARE Clinical Network as Clinical Research Centers of Distinction, committed to investigating new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat food allergy, with expertise in leading clinical research.

A complete list of FARE Clinical Network Centers of Distinction and a map of their locations can be found at foodallergy.org/fcnmap.

"Food allergies are a growing public health crisis, and medical claims for emergency treatment of severe allergic reactions to food have increased by 377 percent in 10 years," said Dr. Bruce Roberts, Chief Research, Science and Innovation Officer for FARE. "By joining the FARE Clinical Network, these outstanding centers of research and patient care will strengthen our collaborations and bring the benefits of participating in the Network's clinical research trials to new patient populations."

Scientists, physicians and other health care providers from FARE Clinical Network member institutions will be presenting talks at FARE's upcoming Contains: Courage® Research Retreat, a virtual conference to be held Monday, September 21 and Tuesday, September 22. FARE thanks all of our Contains: Courage® Research Retreat presenters, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, who will welcome attendees in a recorded video.

Learn more about the Contains: Courage® Research Retreat at foodallergy.org/take-action/contains-courage-research-retreat.

About FARE

FARE (Food Allergy Research & Education) is the world's leading non-governmental organization engaged in food allergy advocacy and the largest private funder of food allergy research. Our mission is to improve the quality of life and the health of individuals with food allergies, and to provide them hope through the promise of new treatments. FARE is transforming the future of food allergy through innovative initiatives that will lead to increased awareness, new and improved treatments and prevention strategies, effective policies and legislation and novel approaches to managing the disease. To learn more and to register for FARE's upcoming virtual events, including the 2020 Contains: Courage® Research Retreat and the 2020 Living Teal™ Global Summit, please visitwww.foodallergy.org.

