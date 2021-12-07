Fareportal and Air Carrier aha! Join Forces to Serve US Regional Air Travelers

Air carrier aha! adds Reno-Tahoe routes to OTA's CheapOair and OneTravel. Tweet this

Werner Kunz-Cho, CEO of Fareportal, shares his thoughts, "Air service to smaller communities has reduced over the last decade, and yet consumer demand for regional travel options continues. Our company's focus on innovative technology to enhance the travel experience led aha! to CheapOair and OneTravel. We are extremely pleased to partner with aha! to provide this needed service to the traveling public."

Subodh Karnik, Chairman and CEO of Expressjet states, "Fareportal is a travel technology innovator, and we appreciate Cheapoair & OneTravel's ability to provide travelers with easy-to-book, customized air travel solutions. We are pleased to partner with Fareportal to market aha!'s reasonably priced, nonstop flights between Reno-Tahoe and cities in the western United States."

Domestic air travel in the United States has been strong in the last half of 2020, and experts expect US travel volume to continue to increase in 2022. To service this demand, aha! has an aggressive route expansion strategy planned for the year.

About CheapOair

CheapOair is an online travel agency that specializes in providing cheap flights and great last-minute flight deals for travelers worldwide. Consumers can book online, on mobile apps for iOS and Android , by phone or live chat. Part of Fareportal's family of travel brands, CheapOair bridges the gap between an online travel agency and a traditional agency with travel agents available worldwide to help find great deals on flights to global destinations on over 600 airlines, a million lodgings, and 100s of car rental companies. Follow CheapOair on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram for travel inspiration and helpful travel tips.

About Fareportal

Fareportal is a travel technology company powering a next-generation travel concierge service. Utilizing its innovative technology and company owned and operated global contact centers, Fareportal has built strong industry partnerships providing customers access to over 600 airlines, a million hotels, and hundreds of car rental companies around the globe. With a portfolio of consumer travel brands including CheapOair and One Travel , Fareportal enables consumers to book online, on mobile apps for iOS and Android, by phone, or live chat. Fareportal provides its airline partners with access to a broad customer base that books high-yielding international and domestic flight, hotel and other travel and add-on ancillaries.

About aha!

aha! is a leisure brand of ExpressJet Airlines. aha! seeks to provide travelers in smaller communities, many who have seen air service reduced over the past decade through airline mergers, with convenient, short, nonstop flights to high-quality destinations like the Reno-Lake Tahoe region. In addition to offering value-priced, nonstop flights, aha! will soon partner with resorts, casinos, and attractions to "bundle" value-priced vacation packages.

About ExpressJet Airlines

ExpressJet Airlines is the union of Atlantic Southeast Airlines and Continental Express and operates Embraer ERJ145 regional jet aircraft. Over its 35-year history, ExpressJet has flown most Embraer, Bombardier, and ATR aircraft from cities across the continental United States into airports in the USA, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. ExpressJet is majority owned by KAir Enterprises with United Airlines holding a minority interest.

SOURCE Fareportal

Related Links

http://www.fareportal.com

