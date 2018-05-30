Fareportal Continues to Lead the Travel Industry in Ancillary Attachment Capabilities in New Integration with Hawaiian Airlines

As an expert in ancillary product attachment including added-value seating or additional baggage, Fareportal partnered with Hawaiian Airlines to be the first U.S. OTA to develop and beta test this new feature. The new integration allows CheapOair and OneTravel customers to select and pay for Extra Comfort premium seating using a real-time interactive seat map for a seamless booking process and an enhanced customer experience.

Hawaiian's Extra Comfort option is available on the airlines' Airbus A330s and A321s and features five additional inches of leg room (36 inches of seat pitch) as well as priority boarding, a complimentary amenity kit, and a personal power outlet.

"Our ancillary attachment team leads the industry when it comes to integrating added-value products on our sites," said Sam S. Jain, CEO of Fareportal. "It is an honor to partner with Hawaiian Airlines as the first U.S. online travel agency to incorporate their Extra Comfort options on CheapOair and OneTravel. This new feature is not only beneficial for Hawaiian Airlines but also for our customers by providing them with more choices as they book their travel."

About Fareportal

Fareportal® is a travel technology company powering a next generation travel concierge service. Utilizing its innovative technology and company owned and operated global contact centers, Fareportal has built strong industry partnerships providing customers access to over 450 airlines, 1 million hotels, and hundreds of car rental companies around the globe. With a portfolio of consumer travel brands including CheapOair® and OneTravel®, Fareportal enables consumers to book online, on mobile apps for iOS and Android, by phone, or live chat. Fareportal provides its airline partners with access to a broad customer base that books high-yielding international travel and add-on ancillaries.

About Hawaiian Airlines

Hawaiian® has led all U.S. carriers in on-time performance for each of the past 14 years (2004-2017) as reported by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Consumer surveys by Condé Nast Traveler, Travel + Leisure and TripAdvisor have placed Hawaiian among the top of all domestic airlines serving Hawai'i.

Now in its 89th year of continuous service, Hawaiian is Hawai'i's biggest and longest-serving airline. Hawaiian offers non-stop service to Hawai'i from more U.S. gateway cities (11) than any other airline, along with service from Japan, South Korea, China, Australia, New Zealand, American Samoa and Tahiti. Hawaiian also provides approximately 170 jet flights daily between the Hawaiian Islands, with a total of more than 250 daily flights system-wide.

Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. is a subsidiary of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA).

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fareportal-continues-to-lead-the-travel-industry-in-ancillary-attachment-capabilities-in-new-integration-with-hawaiian-airlines-300655328.html

SOURCE Fareportal

Related Links

http://www.fareportal.com

