Fareportal Mobile Apps Evolve to Single Code Solution with React Native

"We are constantly updating our Mobile Apps as new features are added. Rather than simply rewriting the CheapOair mobile apps, our mobile engineering team took a data-driven approach, closely analyzed usage, and identified engagement pattern shifts throughout the app," said Glenn Cusano, Co-CEO and CFO of Fareportal. "The team then prioritized development to serve evolving customer needs. When the Reactive Native version was launched, we were pleased to see a double-digit conversion rate gain."

Part of an ongoing series of enhancements, Fareportal's mobile engineering team is poised to roll out new travel-related digital products to CheapOair's iOS and Android apps in its mission to provide an end-to-end, all-in-one planning & booking solution for the traveling public.

About Fareportal

Fareportal is a travel technology company powering a next generation travel concierge service. Utilizing its innovative technology and company-owned and operated global contact centers, Fareportal has built strong industry partnerships providing customers access to over 600 airlines, a million hotels, and hundreds of car rental companies around the globe. With a portfolio of consumer travel brands including CheapOair and OneTravel, Fareportal enables consumers to book online, on mobile apps for iOS and Android, by phone, or live chat. Fareportal provides its airline partners with access to a broad customer base that books high-yielding international and domestic flight, hotel, and other travel and add-on ancillaries.

About CheapOair

CheapOair is an online travel agency that specializes in providing cheap flights and great last-minute flight deals for travelers worldwide. Consumers can book online, on mobile apps for iOS and Android , by phone or live chat. Part of Fareportal's family of travel brands, CheapOair bridges the gap between an online travel agency and a traditional agency with travel agents available 24/7 to help find discount flight tickets to global destinations on over 600 airlines, a million hotels, and 100s of car rental companies. Follow CheapOair on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram for travel inspiration and helpful travel tips.

