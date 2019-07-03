Fareportal Named Among Travel Industry Leaders

NEW YORK, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fareportal, the travel technology company powering CheapOair.com and OneTravel.com, landed the 11th place spot in Travel Weekly's 2019 Power List. This annual ranking, published by the prestigious publication, highlights travel industry leaders within both the leisure and business space.

"It is extremely gratifying to once again be recognized as a leading provider of flight booking services to the traveling public," said Sam S. Jain, Founder and CEO of Fareportal. "Travel is a highly complex business that requires an extreme amount of technological excellence for a company to maintain a position of prominence. I applaud the entire Fareportal team for their continued dedication to improving the products that make this distinction possible."

Looking toward the future, Fareportal will continue its focus on providing customer-centric flight and ancillary products and services to support burgeoning consumer demand.

The 2019 Travel Weekly Power List is comprised of 54 travel companies with $100 million or more in travel sales. Sales to general consumers and corporate travelers are included in the calculation. Additionally, at least 15% of sales volume must have been generated in the United States to be eligible for consideration.

Fareportal is a travel technology company powering a next generation travel concierge service. Utilizing its innovative technology and company owned and operated global contact centers, Fareportal has built strong industry partnerships providing customers access to over 600 airlines, 1 million hotels, and hundreds of car rental companies around the globe. With a portfolio of consumer travel brands including CheapOair and OneTravel, Fareportal enables consumers to book online, on mobile apps for iOS and Android, by phone, or live chat.

