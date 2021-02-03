Fareportal Recognized for Customer-First Approach

Travel company Fareportal Wins 2021 Customer Service Award amid Pandemic Travel Upheaval Tweet this

That commitment to serving their customers has been recognized in 2021, with receipt of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Customer Service Department of the Year category in the 15th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

"The recognition is particularly meaningful for this year," said Sam S. Jain, Fareportal CEO & Founder. "The global crisis caused many difficulties, but the pandemic also brought out the best in the entire organization. Our team members worked around the clock to address every customer's need. We appreciate the honor of this award and share it with every member of the Fareportal customer support organization."

About Fareportal

Fareportal is a travel technology company powering the next generation of travel service. Utilizing its innovative technology and company owned and operated global contact centers, Fareportal has built strong industry partnerships providing customers access to over 600 airlines, a million hotels, and hundreds of car rental companies around the globe. With a portfolio of consumer travel brands including CheapOair and One Travel , Fareportal enables consumers to book online, on mobile apps for iOS and Android, by phone, or live chat. Fareportal provides its airline partners with access to a broad customer base that books high-yielding international and domestic flight, hotel and other travel and add-on ancillaries.

About CheapOair

CheapOair is an online travel agency that specializes in providing cheap flights and great last-minute flight deals for travelers worldwide. Consumers can book online, on mobile apps for iOS and Android, by phone or live chat. Part of Fareportal's family of travel brands, CheapOair bridges the gap between an online travel agency and a traditional agency with travel agents available 7 days a week to help find great prices on flight tickets to global destinations on over 600 airlines, a million hotels, and 100s of car rental companies. Follow CheapOair on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for travel inspiration and helpful travel tips.

