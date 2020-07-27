Fareportal Teams Up with British Airways to Bring Customers a Better Booking Experience

NEW YORK, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fareportal, the travel technology company that powers CheapOair and OneTravel has joined forces with British Airways to launch a New Distribution Capability that will bring customers a personalized travel experience.

"Our partnership with British Airways marks an exciting time for the Fareportal team. We're constantly striving to bring our customers new and innovative ways to book flights and now with British Airways we'll be able to continue to provide a seamless experience," remarked Sam S. Jain, Founder and CEO of Fareportal.

This collaboration, which will be available on both CheapOair.com and CheapOair.ca, will include several features such as flexible flight choices, diverse content, and an overall one-stop-shop booking experience that will include a rich menu of ancillaries such as paid seat selection and baggage options.

"Fareportal has been at the forefront of innovation which is what this partnership with British Airways represents. Travelers appreciate a personalized experience and interacting with rich content really enhances the entire booking process," said Sanjay Hathiramani, Global Senior Vice President of Supplier Relations at Fareportal.

About Fareportal

Fareportal is a travel technology company powering a next-generation travel concierge service. Utilizing its innovative technology and company owned and operated global contact centers, Fareportal has built strong industry partnerships providing customers access to over 600 airlines, a million hotels, and hundreds of car rental companies around the globe. With a portfolio of consumer travel brands including CheapOair and OneTravel, Fareportal enables consumers to book online, on mobile apps for iOS and Android, by phone, or live chat. Fareportal provides its airline partners with access to a broad customer base that books high-yielding international travel and add-on ancillaries.

About CheapOair

CheapOair is an online travel agency that specializes in providing cheap flights and great last-minute flight deals for travelers worldwide. Consumers can book online, on mobile apps for iOS and Android, by phone (1-646-738-4820) or live chat. Part of Fareportal's family of travel brands, CheapOair bridges the gap between an online travel agency and a traditional agency with certified travel agents available to help find discount flight tickets to global destinations on over 600 airlines, a million hotels, and 100s of car rental companies. Follow CheapOair on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Pinterest to learn how to travel the world for less.

