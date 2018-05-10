Fareportal's Customer Service Department Wins Gold at 2018 American Business Awards

The American Business Awards, or the Stevies, were created in 2002 to honor the achievements of organizations and professionals in the United States. It is one of the premier business awards organizations in the U.S. and features a variety of categories to recognize all areas of the workplace. The entries are judged by a panel of respected executives, entrepreneurs, innovators and business educators. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations across industries were submitted for consideration in the 2018 competition.

"Providing exceptional, full-service booking support and customer service has been one of the primary pillars of the business from its founding in 2002," said Sam S. Jain, CEO and Founder of Fareportal. "It is an honor to receive such a prestigious award recognizing our achievements and innovation in the field."

Fareportal maintains its high standards of customer service by staying at the forefront of technology and monitoring how consumer behaviors are shifting. Over the past few years, Fareportal has noticed an increase in customers using forms of electronic communication such as email or online chat. To better accommodate for these customers, Fareportal is working to integrate artificial intelligence into its current functionalities. Using AI bots, Fareportal can quickly and efficiently determine customers' needs and direct them to the proper agent for assistance.

The growth of online review communities has also prompted the travel company to constantly monitor social media, internet forums, and review sites and respond immediately to customers who need assistance. This is just one more action Fareportal takes to make sure every customer is left satisfied.

"The nominations submitted for the 2018 American Business Awards were outstanding. The competition was intense, and those recognized as Stevie Award winners should be immensely proud of this accomplishment," said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards.

About Fareportal

Fareportal is a travel technology company powering a next generation travel concierge service. Utilizing its innovative technology and company owned and operated global contact centers, Fareportal has built strong industry partnerships providing customers access to over 450 airlines, 1 million hotels, and hundreds of car rental companies around the globe. With a portfolio of consumer travel brands including CheapOair and OneTravel, Fareportal enables consumers to book online, on mobile apps for iOS and Android, by phone, or live chat. Fareportal provides its airline partners with access to a broad customer base that books high-yielding international travel and add-on ancillaries.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

