Fareportal's OTA Brands Named Among Top Travel Agencies by AirEuropa

NEW YORK, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fareportal, the travel technology company powering CheapOair.com and OneTravel.com, was recently recognized by AirEuropa with the Top Sales Agent Award for its sales performance in 2018. This annual award honors the top sellers of AirEuropa's flight inventory in the United States over the past year.

AirEuropa representatives Pablo Sanchez and Richard Clark presented this year's award to Fareportal's Global Senior Vice President of Supplier Relations, Sanjay Hathiramani, at the awards ceremony held at the Meliá Castilla Hotel in Madrid, Spain on May 14, 2019.

"It is extremely gratifying to receive the Top Sales Agent Award for 2018 from AirEuropa," said Hathiramani. "This clearly demonstrates our efforts and the hard work of all of our employees as we continuously aim to provide our customers with more choices when planning and booking their travel."

AirEuropa is the airline company of the Globalia tourism group and is a full member of the SkyTeam Alliance. AirEuropa has grown to become the second-largest Spanish airline, operating both domestically within Spain as well as internationally across Europe, to the Middle East and Africa, and to North and South America.

"We are so grateful to Fareportal and all of its employees for their continued support over the past few years," said Sanchez, Country Manager USA for AirEuropa. "We have built a solid partnership and it continued to strengthen even more in 2018. We look forward to having Fareportal as a strategic partner for AirEuropa in the years to come and we are confident there are great things ahead."

"With over 600 airline partnerships worldwide, it is always great to see the positive impact we are able to have on our partners' businesses," said Sam S. Jain, CEO and Founder at Fareportal. "We are proud to be able to support AirEuropa especially as they continue to increase their global footprint."

About Fareportal

Fareportal is a travel technology company powering a next generation travel concierge service. Utilizing its innovative technology and company owned and operated global contact centers, Fareportal has built strong industry partnerships providing customers access to over 600 airlines, 1 million hotels, and hundreds of car rental companies around the globe. With a portfolio of consumer travel brands including CheapOair and OneTravel, Fareportal enables consumers to book online, on mobile apps for iOS and Android, by phone, or live chat.

About AirEuropa

AirEuropa is a member of SkyTeam Alliance, and is made up of 19 airlines that provide access to a global airline network of more than 14,500 daily flights to 1,150 destinations in 175 countries. The AirEuropa fleet is one of the most modern in Europe. The airline is integrated in Globalia, a major Spanish travel group, and is leader in environmental conservation processes.

