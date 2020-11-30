Farewell 2020! Moët Hennessy Brands Team Up with Tracee Ellis Ross, Darren Criss, and Steve Aoki to Grant The Ultimate At-Home New Year's Eve Wish

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the pandemic continues and people are encouraged to stay home this holiday season, Moët Hennessy USA's luxury wines and spirits brands and award-winning actress, producer & CEO Tracee Ellis Ross, Grammy-nominated DJ and producer Steve Aoki, and actor Darren Criss, together will debut The New Year's Eve WISH-SHOP, an online destination granting wishes that will make this season's at-home New Year's Eve celebrations that much brighter.

For the industry that has suffered devastating losses this year, Moet Hennessy will make a $100K donation to National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF) through the Wish-Shop campaign and will also offer the WISH-SHOP visitors a chance to donate with a matching grant up to an additional $100K. The NRAEF is a purpose-driven organization dedicated to supporting the current and future workforce of the restaurant industry and it's end-of-year "Change Is On The Menu" where 100% of every dollar donated supports to empower and advance today's and tomorrow's restaurant workers. Since the onset of the pandemic, Moet Hennessy has been very active in supporting this community -- and with this program will bring its annual support to $1.3M in relief and advocacy.

Launching today, the WISH-SHOP, will be a one-stop shop for celebrating all of the holiday moments leading into this unprecedented New Year's Eve at-home. People will have the opportunity to brighten their celebrations with special offerings, win unforgettable celebrity artist drop-in experiences and help restaurant workers by making a donation.

At-home NYE Celebrity Artist Appearances : Visitors to the WISH-SHOP will have the opportunity to win a ten-minute celebrity artist drop in:

: Visitors to the will have the opportunity to win a ten-minute celebrity artist drop in: A Memorable Cocktail Making Experience with Tracee Ellis Ross



A Festive Serenade with Darren Criss



"Remix Your 2020," a Virtual Hangout with DJ Steve Aoki

Bespoke Pairings and Gifts : Moët Hennessy brands joined forces to create Bespoke Bottle and Cocktail Pairings to complement the many moments that make up the New Year's Eve occasion from cocktails and dinner to the countdown and New Year's Day Brunch. These can be discovered on NYEWishshop.com and purchased on Reserve Bar from 11/23 through 12/31.

: Moët Hennessy brands joined forces to create Bespoke Bottle and Cocktail Pairings to complement the many moments that make up the New Year's Eve occasion from cocktails and dinner to the countdown and New Year's Day Brunch. These can be discovered on NYEWishshop.com and purchased on Reserve Bar from 11/23 through 12/31. One Unique Wish: The Wish-Shop will also grant one lucky winner their unique wish in 2021. From canceled weddings, birthdays, reunions, anniversaries and beyond, consumers can submit their wish leading up to NYE, with one wish selected to be brought to life.

The will also grant one lucky winner their unique wish in 2021. From canceled weddings, birthdays, reunions, anniversaries and beyond, consumers can submit their wish leading up to NYE, with one wish selected to be brought to life. A Chance to Give Back : To help bring other's wishes come true, Wish-Shop visitors will be encouraged to donate to the NRAEF and for each donation, Moët Hennessy brands will match up to an additional $100K .

"It's been a really tough year for everyone, and we are all ready to say good riddance," said Chad Stubbs, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Moet Hennessy LVMH. "As we look towards this holiday season and the status of the pandemic, it's clear that this will be the most unprecedented at-home New Year's Eve yet. Our hope is that with the WISH-SHOP, we can make these at-home celebrations a little bit more special, while helping our beloved restaurant community. I couldn't be prouder of our brands and more thankful to Ms. Ellis Ross, Mr. Aoki, and Mr. Criss for coming together to help us all say goodbye to this year with style, grace, and a bit of much needed levity."

To learn more about WISH-SHOP please visit: https://nyewishshop.com/

Moë t Hennessy USA:

MOËT HENNESSY USA is the leading importer and marketer of high quality wines, spirits and champagnes in the U.S. The Moët Hennessy portfolio includes renowned brands such as: Hennessy Cognac; Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Krug, Veuve Clicquot and Ruinart Champagnes; Belvedere Vodka; Volcan de mi Tierra Tequila; Glenmorangie and Ardbeg single malt Scotch whiskies, Woodinville; and fine wines, Ao Yun, Cape Mentelle, Cloudy Bay, Newton Vineyard, Numanthia, Terrazas de Los Andes, Smoke Tree, Chandon California. Moët Hennessy has a strong consumer focus with an uncompromising commitment to building luxury brands.

