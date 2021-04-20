FarEye Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Real-time Transportation Visibility Platforms

CHICAGO, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FarEye an Intelligent Delivery Management Platform today announced it has been positioned by Gartner as a Challenger in the 2021 Magic Quadrant for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms. One can download the complimentary report here.

Gartner defines Challengers as the companies who execute well today or may dominate a large segment eventually. As per general understanding, and we feel, the analysis behind Gartner Magic Quadrant classifications is not linear. Challengers, Visionaries, and Niche Players have a unique set of capabilities powered by a highly innovative tech stack. For instance, enterprises looking for strong execution capabilities in this market can partner with Challengers to resolve their modern delivery challenges and optimize first, mid, and last-mile operations clubbed with real-time visibility and superior customer experience.

Kushal Nahata, CEO & Co-founder FarEye, expresses, "Securing a position as a 'Challenger' in Gartner Magic Quadrant, we believe validates FarEye's efforts in successfully driving high levels of intelligence in delivery processes and ensuring shippers & 3PLs/ Carriers can do faster, reliable, customer-centric deliveries at scale. The recognition is a reflection of the values we strive to provide for our customers- gaining real-time visibility, excelling in the mid & last mile, and delivering superior customer experience. We will continue to focus on innovation and delivering value to our customers with our differentiated intelligent low-code delivery platform."

Congratulating FarEye for the mention, Stéphane Gagné, Head of Technology- Transportation Group at Metro Supply Chain Group, says, "Congratulations to FarEye for making it in the Gartner Magic Quadrant, well deserved. Keep on innovating!"

Gartner states that "Challengers offer reliable RTTVP solutions and have a historically reputable presence in generally supporting moderately complex transportation visibility requirements."

Gartner further characterizes Challengers as, "Capable, proven RTTVP solution, with numerous live customers."

Gartner also mentions that "it needs to be kept in mind that focusing on the Leaders' quadrant isn't always the best course of action. There are good reasons to consider market challengers. It all depends upon how the provider aligns with your business goals."

Source- Gartner Magic Quadrant for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms (Bart DeMuynck, Carly West, April xx, 2021)

https://www.gartner.com/en/research/methodologies/magic-quadrants-research

Gartner Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or ﬁtness for a particular purpose.

About FarEye- www.getfareye.com

SOURCE FarEye