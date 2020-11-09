FarEye Rolls Out Enhancements to Its Scalable Contactless Capabilities for Retailers This Black Friday

CHICAGO, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This year's Black Friday season is expected to be nothing like we have seen before. Online consumer shopping is expected to get anywhere up to a 10x surge during the season, however less than 30% of the retailers are prepared to handle this surge in demand. Enterprises are constantly looking for ways to transform customer experiences.

FarEye has been working with leading retailers to roll out significant new features and enhancements to its platform to handle the Black Friday surge and enable retailers to meet the demand. The platform will help retailers:

Offer more flexibility to customers with features like self-service delivery slot booking, multiple payment options, deliveries at drop-off points

Have an accelerated model to quickly onboard new carriers to meet surge in demand

Achieve app-based onboarding & training of freelance drivers to fulfil orders

to fulfil orders Improve contactless delivery capabilities - including temperature tracking of drivers, integrations with national & international compliance applications

Improve order-level visibility to customers - Instant track & trace, messaging drivers and single-click calling

Improve personalization & customer lifetime value - showcasing more products based on customer behavior & preferences , and

, and Achieve comprehensive end-to-end visibility of the logistics operations and real-time customer feedback to take corrective actions

"From the time we launched FarEye SERVE back in March to help retailers deliver essential goods, we have not just successfully helped retailers handle scalability challenges, but have also made major breakthroughs in advanced contactless capabilities. These include driver temperature tracking, compliance apps integrations & more. With FarEye, retailers can now focus on customer experience and not worry about scalability and orchestration challenges", says Gaurav Srivastava, CTO, FarEye.

"Consumers are rapidly moving towards an omni-channel experience as a way of life. They want to engage with brands that understand their preferences and are able to establish a deeper connection with them - delivery expectations, payment preferences and lifestyle choices. In this scenario, brand experience is largely defined by its logistics journey. In an online-first world, logistics is the only actual touch point between the brand and its customer." says Kushal Nahata, CEO, FarEye.

Dharmin Ved, CEO, 6th Street (Apparel Group), added, "With the upcoming festive season, we expect orders to triple until the beginning of the year. The most important part of online shopping is not only the shopping platform but also the logistics methods that are provided to consumers. FarEye has helped us go above and beyond to deliver safely and have also enabled us to offer next day deliveries".

Vaishali Thakkar, GM– Customer Service and Operations, Home Town, said, "As many families have started spending more time home, have transitioned to working from home, home improvement seems to have taken the customer's attention. We anticipate a surge this festive season with new product lines, suppliers, and logistics partners. FarEye has helped us scale up our product delivery and post-sale processes with new distribution models and logistics partners smoothly to ensure a consistent customer experience.

About FarEye- www.getfareye.com

SOURCE FarEye