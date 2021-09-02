FarEye's Intelligent Delivery Management Platform Now Available on SAP® Store

CHICAGO, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FarEye Technologies today announced that its intelligent delivery management platform, is now available on SAP®Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. The FarEye platform integrates with SAP Logistics Business Network to enable businesses to transform their mid- and last-mile logistics to unlock more value and personalize the delivery experience.

"With our platform now on SAP Store, we offer global customers the opportunity to access our multi-modal, self-learning delivery platform to reduce costs and improve the customer experience," said Amit Bagga, Chief Revenue Officer, FarEye. "FarEye is dedicated to helping companies gain a competitive advantage by providing actionable insights to improve operations, drive higher customer Net Promoter Scores, and increase customer retention."

FarEye, a global technology provider working in over 30 countries, helps retailers, consumer product goods manufacturers, and customers that use logistics eCommerce, and quick serve restaurant (QSR) to excel in the mid and last mile.

FarEye's intelligent solutions enables:

Route optimization

Dynamic routing

Global multi-modal visibility

Intelligent ETA predictions

Driver crowdsourcing and gamification

FarEye's intelligent delivery management platform helps businesses go live faster, roll out process changes quickly, and keep their delivery ecosystem agile. The platform enables businesses to accelerate process change and transform their end-to-end delivery journey.

SAP Store, found at store.sap.com , delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying and renewing more than 1,800 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

RoboticWares Private Limited, doing business as FarEye, is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. As such, it is empowered to build, market, and sell software applications that supplement and build on SAP software and technology.

About FarEye Technologies:

FarEye's Intelligent Delivery Management Platform is making the delivery experience better for everyone. FarEye enables enterprises to deliver at reduced cost with a superior customer experience. The low-code approach provides an environment to develop applications with a quick turn-around time and minimal code to shorten the "concept to ship" cycle. The platform leverages millions of data points to predict the shipment journey and improve delivery experience. FarEye has been recently recognized as a challenger in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms. FarEye provides one of the strongest networks of FTL carriers in Asia, fast growing in USA and EMEA and is currently integrated with 2 million+ networks of vehicles through telematics integrations with OEM fitted devices.

