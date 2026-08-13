Fargo Center for Dermatology Joins Tareen Dermatology, Expanding North Dakota Presence

Founded by board-certified dermatologist Dr. Rachel Ness, Fargo Center for Dermatology has served Fargo-Moorhead and the surrounding region for 18 years. Dr. Ness and her team will become part of Tareen Dermatology, providing patients access to the organization's broader clinical resources and regional provider network.

"Dr. Rachel Ness has built an exceptional practice with a culture grounded in clinical excellence, personal relationships and genuine commitment to the Fargo community," said Dr. Mohiba Tareen, founder and medical director of Tareen Dermatology. "We have been friends and professional colleagues for many years, and I could not be more excited to bring our teams together. This partnership allows two of the Upper Midwest's premier independent dermatology practices to remain physician-led while expanding access to specialty care in communities where the need continues to grow."

The partnership follows Tareen Dermatology's expansion into Grand Forks, where the organization is opening a comprehensive dermatology clinic offering medical, surgical, cosmetic and Mohs dermatology services.

"For the past 18 years, it has been our privilege to care for patients and families throughout this region," said Dr. Ness. "Partnering with Tareen Dermatology allows us to preserve the personalized care our patients know and trust while expanding the expertise, technology and specialty services available to them. Dr. Tareen and I share the same patient-first philosophy, and I am excited about what our practices can accomplish together."

The partnership marks another milestone in Tareen Dermatology's growth as the largest independent dermatology practice in the Upper Midwest. The organization remains independent and physician-led, allowing its clinical decisions and growth initiatives to remain centered on patients, providers and the communities it serves.

About Tareen Dermatology

Tareen Dermatology is the largest independent dermatology practice in the Upper Midwest, providing comprehensive medical, surgical and cosmetic dermatology services. Founded by board-certified dermatologist Dr. Mohiba Tareen, the physician-led organization operates 14 clinic locations across Minnesota, Wisconsin and North Dakota.

For more information, visit tareendermatology.com.

Media Contact:

Melinda Miles

Director of Marketing, Tareen Dermatology

(651) 461-5730

[email protected]

SOURCE Tareen Dermatology