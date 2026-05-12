Tareen Dermatology Expands Wisconsin Footprint with New Osceola Location

OSCEOLA, Wis., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tareen Dermatology, the largest independent dermatology practice in the Upper Midwest, has opened its 11th clinic location and its second in Wisconsin, inside the Osceola Medical Center (OMC). The new clinic is now seeing patients.

This expansion reflects the organization's continued commitment to improving access to high-quality dermatologic care across the Upper Midwest. With a team of over 40 board-certified physicians and physician assistants, Tareen Dermatology provides comprehensive medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology services.

Providers at the new Tareen Dermatology Osceola clinic: Erin De La Bruere, board-certified physician assistant; Dr. Mohiba Tareen, board-certified dermatologist; and Dr. Ryan Holzwarth, board-certified dermatologist.

The Osceola clinic offers full-body skin checks, advanced skin cancer treatments, and care for acne, eczema, psoriasis, hair loss, nail disorders, and other chronic skin conditions.

"We are excited to bring greater access to specialty care to Osceola and partner with the exceptional providers at Osceola Medical Center," said Dr. Mohiba Tareen, founder of Tareen Dermatology. "Our partnership with OMC allows us to integrate seamlessly with local healthcare providers and support continuity of care for the Osceola community and surrounding areas."

Patients at the Osceola location will be seen by an experienced team of providers, including board-certified dermatologists Dr. Mohiba Tareen and Dr. Ryan Holzwarth, and board-certified physician assistant Erin Delaubrea, PA-C.

"Historically, dermatological services have been sparse to non-existent in the Osceola community," said Kelly Macken-Marble, CEO. "Bringing these services closer to home dovetails perfectly with our mission to provide our community with the care they need and deserve."

The addition of the Osceola clinic strengthens Tareen Dermatology's regional footprint and reinforces its mission of delivering personalized, high-quality dermatologic care with a patient-centered approach.

About Tareen Dermatology

Tareen Dermatology is one of the largest independent dermatology practices in the Midwest, offering a full spectrum of medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology services. With 11 locations across Minnesota and Wisconsin and a team of over 40 board-certified providers, the practice is committed to delivering exceptional care with a focus on patient experience and clinical excellence.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit tareendermatology.com.

Media Contact: Melinda Miles, Director of Marketing, Tareen Dermatology

(651) 461-5730 | [email protected]

SOURCE Tareen Dermatology