Tareen Family commits $5 million to establish Department of Dermatology at UND School of Medicine & Health Sciences

The gift will support faculty recruitment, the development of clinical programs, and the training of future dermatologists, helping address a growing need for specialty care in rural communities throughout the region.

Dr. Mohiba Tareen, a board-certified dermatologist, founded Tareen Dermatology in 2011. Over the past decade, the practice has grown into one of the largest independent dermatology groups in the Midwest, providing comprehensive dermatologic care to patients across the region.

Her husband, Dr. Basir Tareen, is the founder of Tareen Development Partners, a national real estate development firm that develops and preserves affordable housing communities throughout the United States.

For Dr. Basir Tareen, the gift is rooted in family history and a deep connection to North Dakota and the university.

"UND has and will always hold a special place for me and my family," he said. "It gave me my education, and my father, Dr. Jamil Tareen, served as a rural surgeon in Cavalier, North Dakota, for more than 35 years while helping train UND medical students. This gift honors his legacy and the physicians who dedicate their careers to caring for rural communities."

Dr. Jamil Tareen's career as a rural surgeon left a lasting impact on northeastern North Dakota, where he cared for generations of families and helped mentor future physicians through UND's medical training programs.

For Dr. Mohiba Tareen, the gift represents an opportunity to expand access to dermatologic care in communities where specialty services are often limited.

"Dermatology is my passion," she said. "To help bring dermatology and specialty care to better serve the people of North Dakota is a lifelong dream. We are honored to support UND and excited about what the future holds."

The endowed Tareen Family Chair of Dermatology will provide permanent support for a nationally recognized physician-leader who will build the department, advance research, and train future dermatologists.

University leaders say the new department will strengthen the school's mission to train physicians who serve rural and underserved communities while improving access to specialized care across the state.

The Tareen family hopes the investment will help create a lasting legacy at UND — one that supports both medical education and patient care for generations to come.

Contact:

Melinda Miles, Marketing Director

Tareen Dermatology

[email protected] | 612.386.8698

SOURCE Tareen Dermatology