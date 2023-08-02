Faribault Mill Joins Forces with WinCraft to Unveil Major League Baseball Wool Throw Blankets

FARIBAULT, Minn., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Faribault Mill, the esteemed American heritage brand renowned for its handcrafted wool and cotton throw blankets, bed blankets and accessories, has teamed up with WinCraft, a Winona-based leader in licensed sports hardgoods and non-apparel products and part of Fanatics Commerce, to launch an exclusive collection of Major League Baseball wool throw blankets. With official licensing from all 30 MLB teams, these Made in USA wool throws proudly feature each team's logo intricately woven into the fabric and are now available for purchase at both Fanatics.com and FaribaultMill.com.

"We are thrilled to announce our collaboration with WinCraft and Fanatics, and introduce the MLB throw blanket collection. As an iconic American brand, it only made sense that we design throws for America's favorite pastime," said Ross Widmoyer, President & CEO of Faribault Mill. 

Each MLB throw blanket is meticulously woven at Faribault Mill in Minnesota using an 85% merino wool blend and 15% cotton. Wool, nature's original performance fabric, possesses remarkable qualities such as being temperature regulating, hypoallergenic, and stain and odor resistant.

"These throws strike the perfect balance between incredible softness and durability, making them versatile for use at ball games, on your sofa while watching from home, or even proudly displayed to showcase your team spirit," Widmoyer added. "Designed to last for generations, they are true heirloom pieces." 

About Faribault Mill
Founded in 1865, Faribault Mill is renowned for producing timeless, handcrafted blankets, decorative throws, apparel, and accessories. Throughout its storied history, the company has provided woolen blankets to pioneers heading west and comforted our troops through two world wars. Today, Faribault Mill continues to create products that are built to stand the test of time, with a commitment to 100% Made in USA manufacturing using naturally sustainable fibers like wool and cotton. The company and its workers are woven into American history, so please visit us online at faribaultmill.com or at retail stores in Faribault, Edina, and Excelsior, MN to learn more about our iconic brand.

About Fanatics, Inc.
Fanatics is the global leader in licensed sports merchandise, changing the way fans purchase their favorite team apparel, jerseys and other branded merchandise. Powered by the world's leading technology platform, the company partners with major professional sports leagues and over 700 collegiate organizations worldwide, providing an unparalleled shopping experience to fans worldwide. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Fanatics operates more than 900 online and offline sports stores, including the e-commerce business for major professional sports leagues and several other leading sports media brands. Visit us at www.fanatics.com

