Faribault Woolen Mill Co. Debuts in Chicago

"Our Michigan Avenue store allows us to introduce our premium products to the capital city of the Midwest," said Paul Grangaard, Chairman & CEO of Faribault Woolen Mill Co. "Chicagoland shoppers are now able to experience the quality of our products in person. We look forward to debuting our entire offering including Chicago-specific merchandise like the iconic city flag blanket and the top-selling city map throw."

The launch will be supported with a PR and marketing campaign involving partnerships with local restaurants to support outdoor dining this winter. Faribault Woolen Mill Co. is excited to provide the Chicago restaurant community support and solutions as they pivot towards the colder fall and winter months.

"We are absolutely thrilled to continue the work of expanding this heritage brand in a myriad of ways," said Ross Widmoyer, President and COO of Faribault Mill Woolen Co. "Our Chicago store expansion is a natural next step that aligns well with our midwestern roots. We look forward to entering the market safely and sustainably, and hope our timeless blankets keep Chicagoans warm for years to come."

In addition to the Chicago store opening, the company plans to expand its retail footprint in other American cities in 2021.

About Faribault Woolen Mill

Founded in 1865, Faribault Woolen Mill Co. produces timeless, handcrafted blankets, decorative throws, apparel and accessories, most of which are made in one of the oldest existing woolen mills in America. From providing woolen blankets for pioneers heading west and comforting our troops through two world wars, to today's products that are built to last, the brand is woven into American history and is a living testament to American entrepreneurship. Faribault Woolen Mill Co. is proud to offer products Made in the USA. Visit online at www.faribaultmill.com.

CONTACT: Ross Widmoyer 612-875-3091 or [email protected]

SOURCE Faribault Woolen Mill Co.

Related Links

http://www.faribaultmill.com

