Faribault Woolen Mill Co. Reveals Fall 2018 Collection and Celebrates Revitalization of 153-Year-Old Made in America Brand

The Fall 2018 release, inspired by Faribault's rich history and a continuation of the brand's reputation for timeless designs, is one of the largest new product releases since the brand relaunched in 2011. This collection introduces a deeper, richer color palette, expanded use of merino wool, and innovative design. Many products incorporate heavier gauge yarns providing a softer, loftier feel and richer textures. These products are designed to be enjoyed everywhere – from the home to the campfire, the line is inspired by purposeful products, connecting people with life's most memorable moments.

Faribault's products are made in one of the last vertical woolen mills in America, and the company's rich heritage is evident in every product. Highlights from the collection include:

Utility Blanket - Built to go anywhere you go – around the fire pit, camping, tailgating, the beach, with your pets, and more. Made from 75% recycled wool, with a touch of poly-nylon for durability, it's soft, lightweight and portable. Available in five classic colors.

Scout - We've reinterpreted our classic Civil War stripe blanket in blended heather yarns for a more subtle depth of color. This bunk sized blanket is perfect for home or away.

Defender Plaid - This classic rugged plaid is crafted from New Zealand wool. A durable heirloom quality piece that goes from couch to campsite, and everywhere in-between.

wool. A durable heirloom quality piece that goes from couch to campsite, and everywhere in-between. Border Plaid - This unique pattern is woven from fine Merino yarns. Lighter in both weight and feel, it's perfect for draping over your shoulders or chair.

Leatherworks Minnesota Collaboration Products – Hand-built by our friends at Leatherworks Minnesota, these products combine Faribault's timeless wool with Leatherwork's handcrafted accessory products including leather and wool valet trays in two sizes, coasters and key chains.

"Fall's new products build on our rich heritage and our relentless efforts to carry forward Faribault's legacy. The products are rugged and durable, built to be used and enjoyed. They're designed with timeless qualities, rich colors, heathered yarns and an increased focus on texture. Our products are a nod to Faribault Woolen Mill's deeply rooted history," said Faribault CEO, Tom Kileen. "Use of our products outside the home – hiking, camping, backpacking – is something we're particularly excited about. It's a thrill to see people enjoying Faribault products wherever they go."

The new collection follows the recent opening of Faribault's brand new brick-and-mortar location in downtown Minneapolis, located at 1029 S Washington Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55415. The store is an exciting Twin Cities-based extension of the brand's mill store in Faribault, Minnesota. Faribault also launched a brand new website in August, which offers a modern take on this classic American lifestyle brand, including a refreshed presentation of the e-commerce platform.

All products from the Fall 2018 Collections are available for purchase at www.faribaultmill.com.

About Faribault Woolen Mill



Founded in 1865, Faribault Woolen Mill Co. produces timeless, handcrafted blankets, throws and accessories that are made in Faribault, MN, in one of the oldest existing vertical woolen mills in America. From providing woolen blankets for pioneers heading west, comforting our troops through two world wars, to today's products which are built to last, the brand is woven into American history and is a living testament to American craftsmanship. Faribault Woolen Mill Co. is proud to offer products made in America. Visit online at www.faribaultmill.com.

SOURCE Faribault Woolen Mill Co.

Related Links

http://www.faribaultmill.com

