Farient Advisors Announces Interactive CEO Pay Ratio Tracker

The CEO pay ratio rule, which went into effect this year, is one of the provisions mandated by the Dodd Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2011. This provision requires public companies to determine a pay ratio using CEO compensation against the median pay of a defined group of employees, which companies can choose from a variety of formulas. The Farient Pay Ratio Tracker monitors for and aggregates CEO Pay Ratio disclosures in company SEC filings and presents results in an easy-to-access, easy-to-read table view.

"The debut of CEO pay ratio disclosures has sparked a national conversation about executive and employee compensation," said John Trentacoste, partner, Farient Advisors." By enabling key stakeholders to compare individual company ratios with those of sectors and indexes, we make it much easier to draw action-oriented insights to inform smart decisions."

The Pay Ratio Tracker is the latest in Farient's proprietary suite of tools, including the firm's Say on Pay Tracker, designed to provide clients, investors, corporate boards and managers with relevant and timely data on executive compensation and corporate governance.

For additional information and analysis on the CEO pay ratio rule, visit Farient.com.

