Farinart Integrates Nutrition and Sustainability into the Core of Its Business Development Strategy

SAINT-LIBOIRE, QC, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Farinart, a specialist in grain processing for the baking industry, today announces the launch of its ESG strategy. This new strategy, rooted in a continuous innovation approach, aims to improve the nutritional density and reduce the carbon footprint of baked goods through natural processes, clean-label formulations, and support for the transition to sustainable agricultural practices.

This initiative comes at a time when acting on nutritional and environmental issues has become essential. According to NielsenIQ reports published in September and December 2025, besides price, the most influential factor driving food consumption behavior is health and wellness. This trend is expected to continue to grow in 2026, as 43% of consumers are willing to pay more for healthier options. ESG and sustainability are now considered table stakes; today's consumer wants tangible benefits that simplify their life and align with their value.

"Developing this ESG strategy was an opportunity to reflect on our business practices to position ourselves as a committed player in the improvement and promotion of healthy bakery products and baking mixes for consumers, while supporting agricultural soil regeneration. By structuring our approach, we now have a clear framework for action, with objectives, indicators, and timelines, and for mobilizing our teams and partners around growth that respects nature, health, and communities," said Elisabeth Brasseur, Vice President, Sales & Innovation at Farinart.

About Farinart

Farinart is a privately held company operating four (4) plants across Canada. Through our strategic sourcing of ingredients from organic, conventional, and regenerative agriculture, we develop customized grain blends, baking mixes, sprouted grains, and specialty flours for the baking industry. Discover our product offering.

