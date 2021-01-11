Faring Acquires 'The Well' Apartments in Henderson

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FARING today announced the acquisition of "The Well," a 396-unit residential complex within the world's first health-integrated master plan community, in Henderson, NV.

"With the acquisition of 'The Well,' FARING joins one of Las Vegas' most desirable submarkets, with a very well-located multifamily community," said Jason Illoulian, CEO of FARING.

The Well - Henderson, NV The Well - Henderson, NV

Purchased for $83,500,000 and situated on 20 acres, Illoulian described the move as "a compelling opportunity to capitalize on Clark County's strong economic growth."

"We still have a large amount of capital earmarked to purchase recently built, stabilized multi-family buildings in Nevada and California," Illoulian added.

Completed in 2019, the 356,000-square-foot complex features generously sized units with amenities including full-size, in-unit washers and dryers, spacious walk-in closets and private patios/balconies.

Residents at "The Well" are provided access to swimming pools and spas, ramadas with gas BBQ grills, a sand volleyball court, a clubhouse with media lounge and game room plus a 24-hour fitness center.

ABOUT FARING: FARING is a progressive real estate firm based in West Hollywood, California. With a focus on lifestyle and wellness, the firm manages development projects spanning creative office, retail, hotel, self-storage, medical office, multifamily and industrial properties. Faring is fully integrated and highly diversified with deep experience in development, acquisitions, construction management and finance.

For further information about FARING, please visit www.faring.com or email [email protected].com.

Media Contact:

Alex Smith

310-569-2413

[email protected]

SOURCE Faring

Related Links

http://www.faring.com

