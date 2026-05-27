Faris Machinery Adds BOMAG to Equipment Lineup, Expanding Compaction and Roadbuilding Capabilities Across Colorado

COMMERCE CITY, Colo., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Faris Machinery, a leading heavy equipment dealer serving Colorado for more than 73 years, has been appointed an authorized dealer for BOMAG Americas, the worldwide compaction and roadbuilding leader. The addition expands Faris Machinery's equipment lineup to include BOMAG's full range of compaction, paving, milling, and landfill equipment. This strengthens the company's ability to serve municipalities and infrastructure contractors across the region.

"BOMAG is a globally respected brand known for engineering excellence and performance," said Brad Elliott, Owner and CEO of Faris Machinery. "Our partnership brings together their world-class equipment with our focus on customer outcomes, uptime, and lifecycle support."

With BOMAG in its portfolio, Faris Machinery now offers an end-to-end equipment lineup supporting all phases of asphalt paving and road preservation, from compaction and paving to milling and maintenance. This allows contractors to source integrated solutions from a single dealer.

Faris Machinery has a long history of supporting the environmental and solid waste industry, working closely with municipalities and landfill operators across its markets. The addition of BOMAG's landfill compactors is a natural fit, expanding Faris's ability to deliver purpose-built equipment to customers focused on compaction density and long-term site performance.

"Faris Machinery brings a strong reputation, passion for supporting the customer, and deep market knowledge," said Brian Bieller, President of BOMAG Americas. "We are excited to partner with their teams to deliver innovative equipment and technology solutions, plus strong support to customers in their territory."

The partnership is designed to improve productivity, reliability, and total cost of ownership for customers by combining BOMAG's advanced equipment technology with Faris Machinery's service infrastructure and aftermarket support.

"This is more than a line addition—it's a strategic partnership," Elliott added. "By adding BOMAG alongside our existing LeeBoy line, we're building something durable with the FAYAT Group that will create long-term value for our customers and strengthen our ability to serve the industry."

Faris Machinery and BOMAG plan to continue investing in joint training, product support, and market development initiatives throughout 2026 and beyond.

About Faris Machinery

Faris Machinery is a leading provider of heavy equipment solutions, serving municipalities and infrastructure contractors across Colorado and surrounding markets. Founded in 1953, the company offers equipment sales, rentals, parts, and service, with a focus on maximizing customer uptime and reducing total cost of ownership. Learn more at www.farismachinery.com.

About BOMAG

As the worldwide compaction and roadbuilding experts for soil and asphalt applications, BOMAG has a staff of 2,500 employees to support its global dealer network of more than 400 dealers. A broad range of product segments consists of asphalt pavers and milling machines, reclaimer/stabilizers, single drum and tandem vibratory rollers, pneumatic tired rollers, landfill refuse compactors and a full range of light compaction equipment. www.bomag.com/us-en

SOURCE Faris Machinery