Fariyal Khanbabi, CEO Of Dialight, Wins Silver Stevie® Award In 2020 Stevie Awards For Women In Business

FARMINGDALE, N.J., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dialight CEO Fariyal Khanbabi has been named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the Woman of the Year - Manufacturing category in the 17th annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run– worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world's premier business awards.

Winners will be celebrated during a virtual awards ceremony on Wednesday, December 9. Registration for the ceremony is now on sale.

More than 1,500 entries were submitted this year for consideration in more than 100 categories, including Executive of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Company of the Year, Startup of the Year, Women Helping Women, and Women Run Workplace of the Year.

Fariyal has led the company through easily the most difficult times since its inception. Her leadership during challenging times helped steer the company through unimaginable events, including a difficult separation from an underperforming contract manufacturer, and bolstering the organization through the COVID-19 pandemic. Her recent accomplishments include: increasing bank financing, instituting a global supply chain strategy to ensure business continuity, working with governments of Mexico and Malaysia to ensure safe and supportive working environments for Dialight factory workers. She also saw the opportunity for Dialight to do more in our local communities, creating the Dialight Foundation focused on Women and Children.

In spite of constant challenges, she never hesitated to take the time to lead a women's leadership discussion with young, aspiring females on her staff, providing advice and insight into her career challenges and triumphs. Empowering other women is something Fariyal is incredibly proud of and she is thrilled to be welcoming a new female CFO to join her executive team in Q4 2020. She has remained committed to her employees and other Dialight stakeholders and has led the team with vision, grace and empathy, ensuring Dialight's current and future success against the odds.

Maggie Gallagher, president of the Stevie Awards, said, "In a year like no other in our lifetimes, we've produced a cohort of amazing, Stevie-winning women, organizations, and achievements like no other. At all times our winners show themselves to be fearless and indomitable, but their leadership and example are especially valued this year. We congratulate all of our Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie winners. We look forward to celebrating them during our December 9 virtual ceremony, and to hearing from some of them during our Women|Future Conference on November 12-13."

About Dialight

Dialight is a global leader in improving sustainability, safety and operational efficiency for its customers by providing high-efficiency, long-lasting LED lighting technology for industrial applications. With over a million fixtures installed worldwide, Dialight's class-leading technology reduces energy use, cost and environmental impact for customers and is certified to a broad range of international standards. The company's operations are headquartered in the U.S., and it is listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker DIA. Further information on Dialight and its products is available at www.dialight.com.

